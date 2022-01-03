A prayer vigil and a moment of silence will take place on Jan. 6 to commemorate the first anniversary of the Capitol riot.

Additionally, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will also deliver their remarks on Thursday. Prior to the announcement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration would do something for all Americans to remember what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

"January 6 was one of the darkest days in our democracy. It was a day when our nation's capital was under attack, and I think there's no question you'll see us commemorate that day," Psaki said via CNN.

Lawmakers will commemorate the Capitol riot anniversary

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed that the House wouldn't be in session on Jan. 6 to give way to all the events that will take place that day. However, the Senate will still be in session.

Historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham will have a conversation to establish and preserve the narrative of the Capitol riot, according to the Huffington Post.

Lawmakers will be invited to share their harrowing experiences during the attack. The event will be presided over by Rep. Jason Crow, who is part of the gallery group or the lawmakers that were stuck in the House gallery while the siege was taking place.

Ivanka Trump urged Donald Trump to stop the siege

Last year's Capitol riot started after Donald Trump's supporters didn't want the Senate to declare that Biden won during the election. But the incident resulted in people dying on the scene and several others dying days later either due to suicide or the injuries they suffered.

At the time, Biden urged Trump to stop his supporters from carrying on with the siege. Since then, over 700 people have already been charged by the Justice Department due to their involvement in the riot.

There is also an ongoing investigation that will determine whether or not Trump incited violence or participated in the riot, albeit in person.

Just days before the anniversary of the Capitol riot, House select committee vice-chair Liz Cheney said that they have firsthand testimony that Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, asked the ex-POTUS to intervene during the riot.

In her statement, Cheney also said that they just found out that Trump was sitting in his dining room next to the Oval Office while the riot was taking place. This means that the ex-POTUS could've just walked to the press briefing room and appeared on television, but he didn't.

Ivanka reportedly asked her dad to stop the violence at least twice. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy also urged the ex-president to do the same.

Donald Trump continues to spread election fraud claims

Instead, Trump released a message on social media shortly after the attack insisting that the siege happened because his supporters knew that election fraud was committed.

Shortly after, Trump tweeted that a riot takes place when someone supposed to win by a landslide suddenly loses. He also said that he and his patriots were unfairly treated, which further showed that he was still insisting that there was election fraud, according to CNBC.

