Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis recently requested the formation of a special grand jury that would investigate whether Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia could result in criminal charges.

According to reports, Trump called Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on the phone on Jan. 2, 2021, and asked the latter to find an additional 11,780 votes that could declare him the winner of the 2020 election.

Raffensperger's office recorded his conversation with Trump, and the audio was later released.

In the recording, Trump repeatedly claimed that the people of Georgia, which happens to be a swing state, are angry. As such, the ex-POTUS urged Raffensperger to recount the votes in the state.

The secretary of state argued with Trump by saying that there was no data to support his claims. But the ex-POTUS insisted that there should be a recount because he believes that he won in Georgia, according to Business Insider.

Donald Trump believes he didn't do anything wrong

On Thursday, Trump released a statement in response to reports that he is under criminal investigation in Georgia for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia was perfect, perhaps even more so than my call with the Ukrainian President, if that's possible. Although I assumed the call may have been inappropriately, and perhaps illegally, recorded, I was not informed of that, I didn't say anything wrong in the call, made while I was President on behalf of the United States of America," he said via the Huffington Post.

Donald Trump accuses Georgia of engaging in political witch hunt

Trump added that what Georgia should look into is not his phone call with Raffensperger but the large scale of election fraud that took place in the state. Doing so would put an end to political witch hunts.

But despite Trump's persistent allegations of election fraud, both bipartisan and non-bipartisan election and cybersecurity officials confirmed that last year's election was the safest and most secure in US history.

According to USA Today, Willis launched her investigation into Trump's allegations in February 2021. And the grand jury that was formed could subpoena witnesses and demand access to documents pertaining to the ex-POTUS's election fraud claims in Georgia.

However, the grand jury doesn't have the power to issue an indictment, but they could make recommendations about criminal prosecution.

Fulton County DA wants to charge Donald Trump

Earlier this month, Willis also said that criminal charges are highly likely to be brought forward during the first half of the year. After all, an entire team of lawyers, investigators, and legal assistants focuses on the matter.

But Trump's spokesperson insisted that the Democrats are doing political warfare. He said this is also their last-ditch effort to score political points by continuing their witch hunt against the ex-POTUS.

Trump is also being investigated with regards to his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

