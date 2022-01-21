Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently commented on Joe Biden's remarks about Republican, as well as the Build Back Better bill and the voting rights legislation that Democrats are unable to pass.

According to reports, Biden recently claimed that McConnell and his fellow Republicans cannot verbalize what they stand for. The POTUS is also convinced that McConnell and his party would do everything to make sure that Biden's presidency wouldn't be a success.

But McConnell clarified that this isn't the case. After all, McConnell was instrumental in helping Biden pass the infrastructure bill and the Senate bill to deal with China, as well as the computer chip shortage.

Mitch McConnell urges Joe Biden to return to being a moderate

The Senate minority leader challenged Biden to go back to his roots so that they could start working together again.

"If the president starts acting like a moderate as he campaigned, we can do business. The reason we've not been speaking recently this year is that he adopted the Bernie Sanders prescription for America. He did that even though he got no mandate for it, a 50-50 Senate and a couple of seats' majority in the House, and they couldn't get it through," he said via Fox News.

Mitch McConnell doesn't support Joe Biden's legislations

McConnell also weighed in on Biden's Build Back Better bill and said that not all Americans - regardless of their party - support the legislation. After all, there are more important things to tackle like the inflation rates and the border crisis.

The Senate minority leader also debunked the POTUS's claims that Americans are still dealing with voting rights issues because 2020 saw the highest voter turnout in the country since 1900.

McConnell also thinks that Biden's recent comments about the impending Russia-Ukraine war could be misunderstood by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leader thinks there are other ways in which America can help Ukraine in case of an attack instead of threatening Russia.

During his press conference this week, McConnell was also asked what he and the Republicans would seek after they retake control of Congress next year.

He said that he would share their plans when they finally take Congress back. McConnell added that midyear election in November is a referendum on the all-Democratic government, according to Business Insider.

Mitch McConnell used to be friends with Joe Biden, Donald Trump

Before this week's back and forth, McConnell and Biden used to be close friends. In fact, they both served in the US Senate from 1985 to 2009.

In 2016, McConnell also paid tribute to Biden and called the POTUS a real friend and a trusted partner. He also said that he will miss Biden.

McConnell used to have a close relationship with Donald Trump as well. But things turned icy between the two leaders after the former showed his support for Biden's infrastructure bill. However, 18 other Republicans voted in support of the bill.

According to Newsweek, Trump has been criticizing McConnell publicly for months. But the Senate minority leader usually responds by saying that his party should focus on the future and not on the past where Trump lies.

