Kentucky residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the recent tornadoes that killed a handful of locals. According to reports, Joe Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the damages caused by the tornadoes.

Joe Biden announces his trip to Kentucky

In his statement, the POTUS promised to prioritize the needs of locals and those residing in nearby states that were also affected by the storms.

Biden confirmed that he had contacted Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to make sure that their efforts wouldn't overlap.

"We're gonna get this done. We're gonna be there as long as it takes to help. And the combination of state, federal, and volunteer organizations do everything from helping to clear the debris but provide the necessary means to move, get schools reopened, making sure that homes are going to be rebuilt, etc.," he said via CNN.

According to the publication, Biden has been briefed on the storms. He also approved a major disaster declaration in Kentucky and vowed to sign an emergency request for Illinois at the governor's request.

When asked what the POTUS is most worried about regarding the recovery efforts, he said that he's concerned about the locals' peace of mind.

Biden said that he's worried about everyone's mental health, especially those who lost their loved ones, homes, or businesses.

Read Also: American Officials Could Skip Beijing Olympics 2022 After Joe Biden Failed To Make Breakthroughs Over Human Rights Issues

Almost 100 people across different states died

After last weekend's storm, 64 people died, and 105 locals were unaccounted for. Beshear said that they initially thought there would be about 50 casualties in his statement. But within hours, the number reached 70, and it could even surpass 80.

According to USA Today, at least six people were confirmed to have died in Illinois. Four deaths have already been confirmed in Tennessee, while Missouri and Arkansas each have two deaths.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden would also communicate with the locals to ask firsthand their experiences during the storm.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear struggling

According to Politico, the past couple of days has been hard for Beshear. The governor admitted that the tragedy had been weighing heavily on his shoulders.

In his statement, Beshear thanked the Biden administration for their help. He also said that Kentucky is grateful to the administration for immediately approving its emergency disaster declaration.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Biden for his efforts to help deal with the crisis.

Joe Biden helped Texas following a snowstorm

Earlier this year, Biden's management and leadership skills were tested following the winter storms in Texas, Oklahoma, and other neighboring states. At the time, at least 59 deaths were reported.

Biden released a similar statement saying that he would travel to Texas to survey the affected areas. And he also stressed that he doesn't want to get in the way of the recovery efforts in the state.

According to NBC News, Biden's empathic response following the calamity proved that he didn't want to be likened to his predecessor, who was known for his insensitive remarks in times of need.

Related Article: Joe Biden Calls Recent Calamity 'One of the Largest Tornado Outbreaks' in America, Promises To Provide Necessary Supplies to Affected Families

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.