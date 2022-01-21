According to reports, the Queen rejected an "inappropriate" proposal devised by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to improve their living situations.

After they were engaged, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were famously installed in Harry's residence at Kensington Palace. After they married, however, they realized they needed a bigger place to have a family and devised a shady ruse to boost their living standards.

Queen Elizabeth in great despair at Prince Harry, Prince Andrew

According to the Sunday Times, the couple asked the Queen about moving into Windsor Castle, but the Queen decided it was "inappropriate" and handed them Frogmore Cottage instead. According to a royal analyst, if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't make it to Prince Philip's memorial, the Royal Family would breathe a sigh of relief.

The absence of the Sussexes, according to Majesty Magazine's Editor in Chief Ingrid Seward, would prevent the spring homage from becoming the "Harry and Meghan show," as per The Sun. According to a veteran BBC royal journalist, Queen Elizabeth II "will be putting her hands up in despair" at Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

After stripping Prince Andrew of his honorary military titles ahead of his Jeffrey Epstein case, Jenny Bond said, "Everyone feels for the Queen." The Home Office's decision to revoke his royal protection during trips to Britain has been challenged in a "judicial review" by Prince Harry.

For him, Meghan Markle, and their two children Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, it is not safe for them to travel to Britain, according to the Duke of Sussex. In February 2021, just before their Oprah Winfrey appearance on March 7, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their honorary titles and patronages revoked. Prince Andrew, on the other hand, kept his even after he retired from public life in November 2019.

After a New York judge ordered a trial in his legal complaint launched by Giuffre, Buckingham Palace declared that he would lose the jobs. The palace declined to say whether or not the prince was still being protected by the police, which was paid for by the government, according to Newsweek via MSN.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may not let Prince Charles see grandchildren

According to the Queen's biographer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to remain with Prince Charles after he offered them his house. According to a source, the 73-year-old Prince of Wales offered to let his family stay with him in the UK in the hopes of seeing Lilibet for the first time.

According to the Mirror, the offer was made shortly before Christmas, and it would be the first time the family had entirely been together since Harry and Meghan came to the United States. It would be "extremely embarrassing," according to royal biographer Angela Levin, for the pair to remain with Prince Charles. It comes as the reunion is thought to be in jeopardy due to Harry's unwillingness to return without a significant degree of security from the Met Police.

His threat of legal action against Her Majesty's government sparked anger. It is too hazardous to travel without Scotland Yard bodyguards so he is seeking a court review of the decision to remove him from his UK police security squad. The monarch cannot pick and choose when it comes to visiting the UK and receiving protection, according to a former director of royal protection.

Princess Anne was almost abducted and her guardian was shot, but she does not have full-time security, according to Dai Davies. The Queen would not assist her grandson's request for security troops when he arrives in the United Kingdom. According to the sources, the Monarch has no intention of "giving in" to the Met and Home Office's demands for protection, Mail Online reported.

