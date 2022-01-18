Buckingham Palace is considering removing another of Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's key duties, as well as depriving them of Jubilee medals like other veterans.

According to Palace sources, the Duke of York and Duke of Sussex would lose their status as Counsellors of State, in addition to the other titles they've had to give up. The monarch's spouse and the following four individuals in the line of succession who are over the age of 21 make up the Counselors of State.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry denied Queen's Jubilee Medal

Most formal tasks, including as attending Privy Council meetings, signing routine paperwork, and receiving the credentials of incoming ambassadors to the UK, are delegated to them. Due to the former's ongoing legal issues and the latter's choice to leave 'The Firm,' both Andrew and his nephew have had their royal patronages and military titles revoked.

They are still two of the four Counsellors of State, along with Charles and William, who would be called upon to take the Queen's place if she were unable to carry out her responsibilities due to sickness or absence abroad, according to sources, but this position may not last much longer, according to Daily Mail.

One of the accolades will be given to all serving members of the armed services, as well as blue lightworkers and jail officials. Members of the Royal Family who serve in the military on an honorary basis are also eligible. Veterans will not be awarded the medal unless they are live George Cross or Victoria Cross recipients. Despite serving overseas, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry have been deprived of their royal titles and their military honors.

However, they will be classified as veterans under the regulations, which means they will not be eligible for the medal, according to the Telegraph. After being called to Windsor for an emotional meeting with the Queen last week, the Duke of York was virtually exiled.

Prince Andrew faces sex abuse case; Prince Harry faces fury

It comes as he confronts accuser Virginia Giuffre in a civil sex abuse action. Prince Andrew is adamant in his denial of any wrongdoing. In November 2019, he took a step back from public life due to his association with late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. According to a statement made by the Palace, he would never return to the royal battlefield and will instead defend himself as a private person.

The Duke served in the Royal Navy for 22 years, including as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War. He was also in charge of the minesweeper HMS Cottesmore. Following his decision to resign as a working royal and relocate to the United States with his wife Meghan in 2020, his nephew Harry gave up his three honorary titles.

The loss of the duties which included Captain-General of the Royal Marines - a rank previously held by Prince Philip - was said to have left him devastated. The Duke of Sussex spent a decade in the army, rising through the ranks to captain and doing two deployments in Afghanistan. The Royal Family has had few difficult days with news that the males would not be recognized.

In addition to Prince Andrew's shocking demotion, which might see him withdraw from public view forever, it has been revealed that Harry is pursuing legal action against the UK government. After being stripped of his bodyguards, the 37-year-old is prepared for a judicial battle.

Prince Harry has expressed his desire to bring his children home, but he believes it would be too unsafe without Met Police protection. Because he is now a private individual, his offers to pay for round-the-clock policemen, which are traditionally reserved for royals and government officials, have been rebuffed.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have assured his family that he will return for Prince Philip's memorial ceremony at Westminster Abbey in April. Those plans are now in jeopardy, according to royal author Phil Dampier, who believes Meghan will never return to the UK. Despite this, Prince Charles has asked the Sussexes to stay with him, stating that he is eager to spend time with his grandkids Archie and Lilibet, The Sun reported.

