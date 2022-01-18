According to a royal insider, Prince Charles has had multiple "good-natured and pleasurable" video chats with Prince Harry and is "desperate" to meet his grandchildren.

During the talks, Prince Charles, 73, expressed his desire to spend quality time with his two-year-old son Archie and seven-month-old daughter Lilibet.

Prince Charles wants to see Prince Harry, grandchildren

According to recent reports, ties between father and son were at an all-time low, and the two had not communicated in over eight months. It happened after Harry claimed in an explosive Oprah Winfrey interview that his father had cut him off financially and refused to take his calls, as well as making allegations about Charles' upbringing.

Despite allegations that the two were not communicating, insiders close to Prince Charles indicated that the two had been on a "tour of rediscovery" in terms of their relationship. Many regarded Prince Charles' mention of Harry by name and admiration for his environmental efforts in a recent column in Newsweek as an olive branch, and now sources indicate Prince Charles has extended another olive branch by inviting Prince Harry and his family to stay with him when they next visit the UK.

The heir made the offer to bring the family together for the first time since Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle opted to leave their royal positions and settle in California in the run-up to Christmas, according to Mirror.

Read Also: Prince Harry Launches Legal Action To Ensure Family's Protection When They Return to the UK with Lilibet

Prince Harry threatens to sue the Home Office

With a promise to sue unless Britain provides him with protection, Prince Harry has practically declared war on the Royal Family. In 2020, the Duke of Sussex, together with Meghan Markle and his son Archie, notoriously abandoned the UK, forsaking his royal obligations and vowed to live financially independent of the government.

As a result, he lost his taxpayer-funded protection and was forced to hire a private security firm to protect his family, which he plainly dislikes. The Duke has now vowed to sue the Home Office to force the British government to fund protection for him when he visits the UK, claiming that he is more effective in exile since his private security is insufficient for a visit to the UK..

Prince Harry intends to sue the government to reclaim the protection he lost when he stepped down from his royal duties. "Her Majesty will absolutely not fall in to his demands," a royal insider stated.

Prince Harry has been reminded that the Met Police are not "weapons for hire" and cannot be utilized as a private force for the affluent and famous. Sun writer Piers Morgan labeled him a "shameless, delusional, woefully-entitled hypocrite." He vowed to sue the government after the Home Office refused to employ its police as he demanded.

When he and his US-based family visit the UK, he wants round-the-clock police security, which is usually reserved for royals and government officials. Harry, on the other hand, lost the privilege two years ago when he informed Her Majesty that he would be leaving the royal service to reside in California with his wife Meghan, The Sun reported.

Prince Harry's bid to sue UK branded "whiny"

The Duke of Sussex, 37, is fighting for the right to pay for his own police security when in the United Kingdom. Prince Harry claims he has been battling for his Metropolitan Police security when on British territory since January 2020, and has offered to foot the money himself.

When Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 40, stepped down from royal responsibilities in 2020, he lost taxpayer-funded police protection. The couple currently pays for private protection in the United States, where they now live with their two children, Archie, who is two, and Baby Lilibet, who is one.

Prince Harry has said he is unable to bring Meghan Markle and his children back to Britain because it is too dangerous without police protection. He has filed a claim for a judicial review against the Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for the security while in the UK.

Now, according to a reputation expert, the Prince's activities make him "appear like a child," and he has been labeled "whiny" for his newest move. Harry's current legal bid, according to Eric Schiffer, head of Reputation Management Consultants, makes him look "outrageously out of touch.", according to Express.

Related Article: Queen Elizabeth, Prince William Hold Emergency Summit as Future Kings Allegedly Push for Prince Andrew To Lose Titles

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.