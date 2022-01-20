According to authorities, an 11-month-old child was shot in the face in a parked car in the Bronx area of New York on Wednesday while she was with her mother.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m. Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack of the New York Police Department stated during a news conference that an armed guy followed another man down the street and fired two rounds.

Baby girl shot in the face by a stray bullet

When the rounds were fired, the mother and kid were parked on a corner while the child's father was at a neighboring grocery store when the girl was injured in her left cheek. According to McCormack, police were on the site interviewing witnesses and searching the neighborhood for footage of the event.

New York Mayor Eric Adams declared Wednesday night, "This is not the place our children should grow up in, and we need help." Adams asked the legislators and district attorneys to confront the issue of gun violence in the city after the massacre; he said it was a "wake-up call."

Vanessa Gibson, the president of the Bronx Borough, mirrored the mayor's statements. The massacre in the Bronx illustrates the impact of gun violence on youngsters in the United States this year on a national scale.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, which aggregates statistics from shooting occurrences, forty children aged 11 and younger were injured by gunshot in the first three weeks of 2022. So far this year, 15 youngsters in that age bracket have been killed in shootings. As stated in GVA data, 163 youths aged 12 to 17 have been injured and 65 have been murdered, CNN reported.

Two males were seen racing around the corner outside a Bronx deli near East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue, according to surveillance video provided to Fox News Digital by a police source. A firearm was being carried by the one who is on the prowl. They got out of the way of the camera's vision. One man emerged on the other way a few seconds later.

On Wednesday evening, a heavy police presence can be seen in a video submitted to Citizen.com at the junction of 198th Street and Valentine Avenue. The event comes at a time when gun violence and murder rates are on the rise in New York City and other major cities throughout the country, as per Fox News.

The incident comes as New York faces a surge in crimes

According to FBI statistics studied by data analyst Jeff Asher and given by the New York Times, the murder rate in 2021 was expected to be 6.9 per 100,000 people - just 0.5 lower than the murder rate of 7.4 in 1996. It's the closest to the early 1990s' high-crime era. In 1996, the FBI calculated that 19,645 persons had been assassinated. Several cities, including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis, to mention a few, had an increase in murders in the year 2021.

Last year, former Commissioner Howard Safir of the New York Cops Department blamed the high murder rates to a variety of causes, including "cancel culture and a woke attitude that feels police are racist and harsh," as well as "soft-on-crime laws" and a lack of support for police. In conjunction with high-profile slayings in Wisconsin and Los Angeles, such practices as cheap or no cash bail and progressive prosecutors refusing to press charges in specific circumstances have been implicated.

In November, six people were killed and others were injured when Darrell Brooks Jr., reportedly plowed through a Christmas procession. Despite a 50-page rap record and an open warrant, he had been released from a Milwaukee jail days before when a prosecutor requested only $1,000 bond.

Shawn Laval Smith, 24, is being held in prison in Los Angeles after reportedly stabbing a 24-year-old UCLA graduate student at her employment at a high-end furniture store last week for no apparent reason. His criminal record included at least three violent convictions in at least three states, as well as an active warrant out of San Mateo and a criminal case in South Carolina.

