New York City police are searching for a lady who reportedly made antisemitic remarks to three youngsters before spitting on one of them. The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. on Friday in the Marine Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, according to the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

The lady is accused of approaching an 8-year-old kid who was accompanied by two other youngsters. According to police, she made the remarks and then spat on him before fleeing. She then went along Avenue, according to FOX 5 New York. The incident did not result in any injuries to the youngsters.

New York woman could face charges for spitting on child

As a result of what transpired, the lady may face accusations of aggravated harassment. She had a light complexion, was in her 20s, stood 5'3" tall, weighed roughly 140 pounds, and had long, black, straight hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing an orange hoodie with black leggings and black "Ugg" type boots, according to authorities.

On security footage taken shortly after 12:30 pm on Friday, the lady can be seen storming up to the youngster and two other children on Avenue P near Coleman St. in Marine Park. According to authorities, the children were standing in front of the Kehal Tiferet Avrohom Ziditshov Orthodox synagogue.

"Hitler should have murdered you all. "I'm going to kill you and find out where you live," the woman said as she stepped in front of them as per the cops. They claimed she then spit, turned around, and walked away, Daily News reported.

A woman recently dies of hate crime

Meanwhile, police say a woman was shoved to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station on Saturday, little over a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to beef up subway patrols and outreach to homeless individuals on the city's streets and trains.

At a press conference with Mayor Eric Adams at the station, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell stated the individual suspected of being responsible fled the scene but turned himself in to transit police a short time later. Michelle Alyssa Go, a 40-year-old Asian-American woman from New York, was waiting for a southbound R train at 9:40 am when she was allegedly shoved.

A second lady told police she had been contacted by the man minutes before and was afraid he would force her down the rails. As word of the newest subway system attack circulated, Manhattan metro commuters were astonished and horrified. Simon Martial, 61, was identified as the suspect by police late Saturday night.

Martial was charged with second-degree murder when authorities discovered he was destitute. During the outbreak, many New Yorkers have been concerned about subway facilities and safety. Although police figures suggest that significant offences on subways have decreased in recent years, ridership has also decreased, making comparisons impossible.

Recent attacks have also drawn public attention and sparked anxiety. Three transportation personnel were assaulted in separate instances on the same day in September. In May, a group of assailants stabbed and attacked many passengers on a train in lower Manhattan; and in February, four separate stabbings - two of which were deadly - occurred within a few hours on a single subway line.

Several individuals have been stabbed, punched, or forced into the rails at subway stations in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Times Square in recent months. The attack on Go on Saturday came amid a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country. Officials said the homicide was under investigation, including if it was a hate crime; but they noted that the first lady Martial reportedly approached was not Asian. Martial is a black person, South China Morning Post reported.

