Catfight is a term for a quarrel between two women, but that term does not apply to a recent viral video of two women in conflict.

The video uploaded on TikTok shows "Puppy Girl Jenna," a woman pretending as a puppy, with a man walking her on a leash on the street.

Along the way, she saw another woman tied up like a dog on a barricade. They both stared at each other, then started aggressively barking like they were dogs, as per The Daily Star.

A man then tells Jenna: "No, no, no. Come on. Let's go. Hey, Jenna! Let's go." She looks up at the man, who commands, saying: "Keep walking, Jenna." Jenna is led away by a man who appears to be controlling her.

Jenna captioned the video: "Luck I was being held back."

The video has been viewed more than 9.5 million times as of this writing.

The Internet Goes Nuts For Puppy Woman

The viral video drew mixed reactions from the users. The millionaire known as the "real Wolf of Wall Street" Jordan Belfort was among them. He commented, "What universe is this?" Other users find the video absurd. One reacted, "we need a hard reset on humanity.

Another user had an impression that the puppy women were doing it just for the sake of money. But there are ones who find the content entertaining, even satisfying. "I am loving this, she needs more training...who left their pet outside alone?" one user commented.

Work Like A Dog Pays Huge

Before becoming Puppy Girl Jenna, the lady in the video was known as Jenna Philips, a practicing optician. She confessed that she used to pretend to be a puppy when she was younger.

While working as an optician, Jenna created an account on OnlyFans, an online platform that allows content creators to receive funding directly from their followers, for extra cash, as per The Sun. After 18 months on the platform, Philips, a resident of Austin, Texas, realized that her fascination for acting like a dog could be a lot more profitable.

She now earns more than $10,000 a month from her OnlyFans account, where her subscribers are willing to pay to watch her do dog stuff-- walk around on a lead, locked in a cage, chase balls, and eat dog food, according to Vice.

Jenna said that much of her revenue comes from fans requesting custom videos - with one follower paying her more than $1,000 for a single video clip.

"I feel like a dog. I just want to roll around, play fetch, get head scratches, run around and play. All of that," stated Jenna, who dreamed of becoming a veterinarian.

But what Jenna loves most about being a pup is beyond the monetary rewards.

"I really love praise. I love hearing 'good girl'. It makes my heart melt every time." said Jenna.

