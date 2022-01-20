A photograph of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that went viral lately revealed the politician's substantial weight loss after giving up cheese. With chronic food shortages in North Korea, the country's Supreme Leader is said to have given up his favorite cuisine when numerous COVID-19 regulations stopped particular items from entering the country.

Slim Kim Jong Un went viral

The politician, who was formerly said to weigh 20 stone, was seen at the end of 2021 during a significant governing party with a smaller frame that drew international notice. "We know he has good sources, he adores cheese, he's a strong drinker, and he has access to all junk foods," Dr. Sojin Lim added.

It's also been alleged that before losing weight, Kim Jong-un ate fried chicken, vodka, Hennessy Cognac, and Champagne. Perhaps this is what caused the North Korean leader's ankles to fracture as a result of his overwhelming weight. Whatever his motivation for his current weight loss, the politician has made a wise decision, according to Men's Health via MSN.

In images issued by the regime recently, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have lost weight. During a critical ruling party meeting before the end of the year, the dictator looked to have a sleek, slimmed-down new appearance. Kim was said to be eating less for the benefit of the country, which is suffering from acute food shortages.

It's possible that we'd prefer to appear more like a man of the people, as being an overweight tyrant in a starving nation isn't the best appearance. However, there may be more to it than that, since the country's strict border lockdown in reaction to Covid-19 may be preventing Kim from obtaining his favorite dish.

The despot has a passion for Swiss cheese, eating so much of it that he once weighed 20 stone and shattered his ankles. Fried chicken, Russian vodka, Hennessy Cognac, and champagne are all said to be favorites of his.

Some defectors believe Kim gained weight on purpose to resemble his hefty grandfather, Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea. However, the leader's limited access to fatty meals may work in his advantage as he tries to maintain morale while his followers go hungry.

While North Korea's rigorous "zero COVID-19" policy may mean no more imported luxury meals for its dictator, it is wreaking havoc for the country's common citizens. Despite the fact that no cases of the virus have been proven, the East Asian country has shut down entire cities and established a "shoot on sight" policy along its southern border, as per Metro.

North Korea may reconsider missile tests moratorium

Meanwhile, official media KCNA claimed Thursday (Jan 20) that North Korea will beef up its defenses against the US and explore restarting "all temporally-suspended activities," an apparent allusion to a self-imposed ban on testing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

Tensions have been growing as a result of North Korea's recent missile launches. A US effort for further penalties was met with a vehement response from Pyongyang, increasing the possibility of a repeat to the 2017 "fire and fury" threats.

According to the official KCNA news agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called a meeting of the governing Workers' Party's powerful politburo on Wednesday to discuss "important policy matters," including counter measures against "hostile" US policies.

According to KCNA, the politburo ordered a review of trust-building measures as well as "immediately studying the problem of restarting all temporarily paused operations," as well as "quickly boosting more robust physical methods."

After the United States failed to react to requests for concessions to restart discussions, Kim stated at the end of 2019 that he would no longer be bound by the moratorium on nuclear weapons and long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), The Straight Times reported.

