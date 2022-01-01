Everything can be found on the internet, and just a simple click of the mouse can direct you to some of the biggest videos of 2021.

Before the year ends, here's a look at some of the viral videos that dominated YouTube this year, and they are ranked according to page views.

MrBeast named as the most-watched YouTuber this year

MrBeast is one of the most famous YouTubers of 2021. He recreated a "Squid Game"-inspired competition where he invited 456 contestants to participate in a series of games. The video, which was released last month, already has 190 million views.

According to the Los Angeles Times, MrBeast spent $3.5 million to make the entire "Squid Game"-inspired competition for the 456 players.

What made the competition exciting was the fact that MrBeast awarded the winner with a hefty cash prize.

The same YouTuber also received over 147 million views after releasing a video where he was buried alive. MrBeast also happens to be the top YouTube creator of 2021 with 75.7 million subscribers, according to CNET.

Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters

This year's second spot for trending YouTube videos is the Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters clip that now has over 64 million views.

The video, uploaded by Dream, takes viewers to the game and shows them how they can win.

Mark Rober's glitter bomb trap video went viral

Third on the list is Mark Rober's glitter bomb trap video where he catches a phone scammer.

The 23-minute clip garnered over 53 million views.

The Weeknd's Pepsi Superbowl halftime performance

Who can forget The Weeknd's halftime performance at the Pepsi Superbowl? We can't!

The singer's 14-minute performance at the Superbowl garnered 43 million views and counting. The clip stars with The Weeknd sitting comfortably in his car before exiting to sit at the center of the stage.

He performs several of his hit songs against a colorful backdrop filled with lights.

The Weeknd's performance is one of the first live performances that fans got to watch again after an entire year of being stuck at home, which made it even more memorable.

Social experiment of kids making fun of a boy with autism

Earlier this year, another YouTube that shows kids making fun of a boy with autism went viral. The video doesn't feature celebrities or other known individuals, but it still earned 47 million views.

The inspiring video not only told a story but also encouraged viewers to be kind, especially to those who are different.

Where is 'America's Got Talent' contestant Nightbirde?

"America's Got Talent" aired a new season earlier this year, and fans caught a glimpse of a singer named Nightbirde.

The 30-year-old singer sang an original song called "It's Okay" for judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel. Her audition video garnered over 38 million views.

Nightbirde's stunning voice earned her a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell. This meant that she would go straight to the live shows.

Weeks later, the show announced that Nightbirde decided not to continue her journey because she's once again fighting cancer.

Last month, Nightbirde gave her fans an update by saying that she's getting a little better, according to Deadline.

