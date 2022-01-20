A West Virginia reporter assured her colleague that she was doing fine after being struck by an SUV during a live broadcast.

The shocking incident was captured on film, and it shows reporter Tori Yorgey crashing into the camera while reporting on a water main break in Dunbar.

After a few seconds, Yorgey reappeared on camera and told her fellow reporter, Tim Irr, that she had just got hit by a car.

The woman that struck her on live television could be heard apologizing to Yorgey, but she immediately urged her not to worry because she was unharmed.

Following the incident, Irr teased Yorgey about being hit by a car for the first time on TV. The West Virginia reporter then said that it was her second time being hit by a car, but the first one happened while she was still in college.

Yorgey told reporters that it was already her last week with WSAZ-TV when the incident occurred. She will be returning home to Pittsburgh, where she will work for a different station and be closer to her family, according to Fox News.

Reporter praised for her dedication during live broadcast

Hundreds of people also praised Yorgey for her professionalism and dedication, especially since she still continued her reporting even after the accident. Others also wished Yorgey well following the incident.

ESPN broadcaster Molly McGrath couldn't also get Yorgey out of her mind.

The broadcaster said that she couldn't believe how someone who just got hit by a car during her live shoot returned to her report and acted as if nothing happened, all the while reassuring everyone that she was okay, according to Heavy.

Read Also: Joe Manchin Refuses To Get On Board Joe Biden's Build Back Better Bill; Says He Won't Condone Entitlement Mentality

Tim Irr slammed following West Virginia reporter's live TV accident

But a slew of individuals also slammed Irr for not showing any care or compassion toward his colleague. Some of them said that it seemed as though he was just focused on finishing his reporting stint.

Some of them also urged the network to consider offering Yorgey a higher salary and better work opportunities. And if things don't work out, the reporter's new fans are hoping that she will get better opportunities back home in Pittsburgh.

Following the incident, Joshua Axelrod, a feature writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, confirmed that Yorgey would be joining WTAE on Feb. 1 as a nighttime reporter. The Penn State graduate also, reportedly, turned down offers to work in Cleveland and Baltimore for Pittsburgh.

West Virginia DNR director retiring after five years in office

Elsewhere, West Virginia also made headlines this week for entirely different reasons.

According to US News, DNR Director Steve McDaniel just announced that he'd be retiring. Daniel served as the West Virginia Division of National Resources director for five years.

Following his retirement, McDaniel will take on an advisory role to the DNR.

In his statement, the DNR director said that he decided to retire so that he could spend more quality time with his family.

Related Article: Virginia Employment Commission Criticized For Trying To Take Back $9,000 Unemployment Benefit From Former Employee

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.