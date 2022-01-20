The tensions on the Russian-Ukraine border are splitting Brussels, as the US believes Vladimir Putin is ready to strike the West.

US President Joe Biden says that Russia will invade despite not having solid proof without citing any specifics. He added invasion would cost Russia dearly, but it will be lower if a minor incursion occurs.

Biden predicts Russian invasion

White House news conference expressed concern on how well the West might react if Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized an invasion of Ukraine, prompting them to seek clarification of Biden's remarks afterward, reported the Express UK.

He predicted that Moscow would move in, and something had to happen, making it unclear what the US leader is trying to point out, as he's been proven impotent as an effective leader.

Claims that Russia will face sanctions if it invades, many times, experts doubt that is the goal. The US is too fixated on anything else.

Russian leaders repeatedly denied invasion plans. However, the Kremlin has amassed 100,000 troops around Ukraine's borders, a deployment that the West believes is a forerunner to a conflict to keep Ukraine out of NATO, cited BBC.

Both Washington and the EU are squirming at what Putin is doing, and Joe Biden is clueless about what to do. Biden lacks the statesmanship to pool resources together in the Ukraine border problem, which is why Brussels cannot achieve a concerted effort.

Read Also: US Warns the Press Not Report on Proceedings Until Verified; Russian Media Reports May Be Unbelievable, Part of Putin's Propaganda

On the one hand, Germany remarked Politico has been opposing efforts to cut Russia off from the SWIFT international payments system, noted Reuters.

French President Emmanuel Macron recommended on Wednesday that the EU should not always follow the United States' lead when it comes to responding to prospective Russian attacks. Europe must participate in their dialogue.

Macron believes that a new EU approach is needed to "build a new order of security and stability" to establish this among Europeans and share it with our NATO members. Now bring it up for a conversation with Russia.

Russian advancement shall be met with sanctions

The White House emphasized that any Russian military movement towards Ukraine would immediately be met with a harsh response following President Biden's two-hour press briefing.

A statement from the press secretary said any Russian military forces breaching the Ukrainian border would be deemed fresh aggression, and the US and its allies will move and handle, harshly and unitedly.

Three sources familiar with the decision, the US State Department has cleared Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia to transfer US-made missiles and other weaponry to Ukraine.

A third-party transfer agreement will enable Estonia to deliver Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine and Lithuania to deploy Stinger missiles.

Putin demands Kyiv never joins NATO, or nukes will not be placed on Ukraine soil. Limiting NATO membership is a non-starter for US officials. However, Biden highlighted that Ukraine is doubtful to join the alliance anytime shortly, and he suggested that a deal might be agreed on in which the West just wouldn't post-nuclear forces in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said hostilities around Ukraine are rising, and it's still waiting for a written response from the US to its comprehensive security demands.

Still, Brussels is getting divided on acting on the Ukraine border, though Emmanuel Macron says they don't need Washington involved because it's a bloc concern.

Related Article: Russian Politicians Taunts the West, Threatens To Rain Nuclear Missiles on New York and London

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.