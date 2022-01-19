Russian politicians aligned with Vladimir Putin said the West needs to be taught a lesson and to rain nuclear missiles would be perfect for making a point. Western powers need to be silenced once and for all through a show of force that the Russians want.

Moscow Says Force Is the Only Answer

Moscow politicians have mocked Boris Johnson and threatened New York and London with nuclear warheads, with the pro-Putin parties warning western powers about missile strikes on state media.

These politicians and state media told London and New York to watch out, the bad-mouthing of Russia has angered them. They taunted Western countries with a chilling ramping up of rhetoric amid fears of European conflict.

With worries of European conflict at the Ukraine border, these ultranationalist figures in Moscow challenged Western countries with a frightful ramping up of rhetoric that called for destruction, reported the Daily Star.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the "partygate" affair was ridiculed by Vladimir Solovyov, a pro-Kremlin TV show host for Rossiya 1.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, a far-right politician, warned that war would erupt, devastating New York, London, Warsaw, Kyiv, Riga, and Tallinn.

The worrying statement came from a seasoned MP and head of the Liberal Democrat Party, who did not influence government but made anti-Western threats on state television.

Zhirinovsky stated that they would celebrate one final time because humanity and Europe faced a massive tragedy. He added the only answer is force, nothing else.

An armed conflict in Europe would have millions of victims, with no time to count the casualties if Russian politicians wish to rain nuclear missiles. He added that NYC would cease to exist, so there is no point in going there.

Read Also: US Warns the Press Not Report on Proceedings Until Verified; Russian Media Reports May Be Unbelievable, Part of Putin's Propaganda

Looming East-West Tensions

The fiery politician's statements got broadcasted on official television, underscoring the worrisome debate over the intensification of east-west hostilities, cited Mirror UK.

He added more statements about the US and UK, whom he targeted in his expletives, even more, called an end to America and Europe.

The 75-year-old, Zhirinovsky, slammed London as the center of anti-Moscow rhetoric and mocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a famous dancer.

Zhirinovsky, the head of the ultranationalist Liberal Democrat Party and a six-time presidential candidate in Russia, is the 4th party in parliament, noted the Metro UK.

He stated the West took its weapons from the Russian border once and for all, echoing the demand of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Furthermore, he said that French and British nukes must be removed from Europe altogether. If they won't agree to that and insist on keeping them there, one option will be left to exercise.

Use of excessive force will be done if they won't oblige. Vladimir Solovyov believes it's useless to negotiate with West that won't listen. He wants to arm-twist by force, which could threaten nuclear war.

Other Russians Politicians Want Extreme Measures

Professor Dmitry Yevstafyev from a prestigious institution said that the UK and its monarchy is like a simian ready to pull a grenade pin.

Yevgeny Fyodorov, 58, pro-Putin, said to add nuclear and biological attacks on the West. He added nuke is a possibility.

Russian politicians want Putin to rain nuclear missiles on the allies and the West if they don't pull pack, echoes how Moscow politicians are in with the Kremlin and its decision.

Related Article: Russian Military Drills on Video Shake Up NATO as Putin Beats the War Drums on the Ukraine Border

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.