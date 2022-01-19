Kelly Clarkson, 39, isn't quite finished being "Miss Independent." Kelly filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, 45, with whom she has a daughter, River Rose, 7, and a son, Remy, 5, about two years ago.

Although the talk show host and singer has had plenty of time to re-enter the dating scene, insiders close to Kelly told Hollywood Life exclusively that she "isn't persuaded that she's ready just yet." Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon, her music manager, in June 2020, after seven years of marriage.

"This isn't happiness, for both of us, you know?" she told Billboard at the time. I believe we both deserve more, and neither of us would want our children to grow up in this environment."

Kelly had no desire to date throughout her divorce from Brandon, according to the insider. Not just because of the pandemic, but also because she had a lot on her plate and was going through a major life change.

Kelly Clarkson can't listen to her early music

The host admitted that she can no longer listen to some of her early tracks in a recent Instagram Live on her "The Kelly Clarkson Show" account. Clarkson discussed the potential of re-recording some of her older albums on Instagram Live, similar to what Taylor Swift has done in recent years.

She did admit, though, that she might have some concerns with some of the tracks and might have to re-record them. Some fans assumed she was mocking Dr. Luke, the producer who produced Clarkson's biggest song, "Since U Been Gone," at the time.

Clarkson said that she has been working on two distinct projects that "people have been asking for quite some time"; however, she was unable to provide any further specifics. She keeps her personal life quiet, but on January 13, 2021, she turned to Instagram to offer an update while spending time with her two children. Fans were ecstatic to see that Clarkson was viewing the new animated film and anticipated that she might cover some of the songs, as per Heavy.

Read Also: Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Memoir: Key Topic To Look Out on Scandal-Filled Marriage

The singer returns to social media

Since the beginning of the year, the Voice coach has kept a quiet profile on social media, but she surprised fans this week by returning to Instagram to provide a heartwarming update on her family life. Kelly, like every other parent, has found herself re-watching the same film with her children multiple times, and in her case, it's 'Encanto.'

By tweeting a photo of their large TV screen playing 'Encanto,' the adoring mom provided a heartwarming glimpse into her nights at home with River and Remi. Kelly lives in a stunning Los Angeles house with children, which she periodically shows off on social media.

Brandon Blackstock, the award-winning singer's ex-husband, is the father of her children. After a year of dating, the couple married in 2013 and had River a year later, followed by son Remi in 2016. Brandon has two elder children, Seth and Savannah, from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth. Kelly, 39, filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020, alleging irreconcilable differences, Hello Magazine reported.

Related Article: Kelly Clarkson Fails To Evict Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock From Montana Ranch After Judge Blocks Attempt

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.