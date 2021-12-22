A US court has barred Kelly Clarkson's bid to remove ex-husband Brandon Blackstock off her property. The former American Idol winner is the sole owner of Vintage Valley Ranch in Montana, but she is unable to use it while her old manager, Blackstock, is occupying it.

The property is claimed to cost $81K per month to maintain while the 39-year-old pop star pays her 45-year-old ex $195,601 in child and spousal support every month. The Texans' seven-year marriage ended in acrimony in part because of Vintage Valley Ranch. In an attempt to resolve the Montana property dispute, Clarkson and Blackstock will go to court in February and June, as per Daily Mail.

Kelly Clarkson faces major setback in divorce

Their five-year-old son Remington Alexander and seven-year-old daughter River Rose are in the custody of the three-time Grammy winner, who makes $1.9 million per month. From his 11-year marriage to Melissa Ashworth, aspirant rancher and rodeo sponsor Blackstock has two children: Savannah, 19, and Seth, 15.

Clarkson has already sold her homes in Nashville and Encino, and she is looking forward to spending Christmas in her new San Fernando Valley home with her children and mother, Jeanne Ann. The singer met Brandon Blackstock through his renowned ex-stepmother Reba McEntire, who quipped that she'll be "single forever."

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, and more this Tuesday, is executive produced and hosted by the Daytime Emmy Award-winning presenter.

Clarkson now owns the Montana property, according to a judge's ruling on October 1. Documents filed in a Los Angeles court and obtained by PEOPLE on October 4 confirm this information.

Clarkson supposedly had authority in her Montana ranch

The judge denied the talent manager's claim that the ranch he lives on is "marital property" because it was purchased with his ex-wife's money and is protected by her prenuptial agreement. Kelly Clarkson supposedly had the legal authority to evict Brandon Blackstock from the property at the time of the report, but that is no longer the case.

Kelly Clarkson acknowledged on Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live' that she has a hard time seeing red flags and usually gives individuals the benefit of the doubt. Kelly declined Andy's offer to have a couple of cocktails on the date since she prefers coffee.

The 39-year-old 'Miss Independent' singer addressed the court at a virtual hearing on November 11 regarding the ongoing dispute over the couple's ranch, which Blackstock, 44, refuses to vacate following their separation.

Clarkson filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage, according to Us Magazine in June 2020. After being quarantined for a few months at their Montana home with their children River, 7, and Remington, 5, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple announced their breakup.

