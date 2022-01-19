President Joe Biden proves he's more of a lame duck as a Gallup poll says everything by the end of 2021.

The opinion poll shows the Democrat will be leading his party to an electoral slaughter in the 2022 midterms, and his party's fears have gone over.

A surprise is that the Dems are in the red in one year as he blamed everyone but himself for the mistakes that led to a partisan shift.

Joe Biden loses in recent polls

Many Americans disgusted with Democrat politics have backlashed in a poll conducted by Gallup in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The poll showed that many Americans prefer the Republicans and independent voters for the GOP in 47 percent, last time it was 40 percent last time after the January 6 and Sleepy Joe's inauguration.

Dems are pasting their faces on the floor with 42 percent, from a 49 percent high! All thanks to the policies of the 46th president that sank his party in December polls, reported the Express UK.

From 1991, the Republicans have enjoyed a five-point lead in only four periods.

After obtaining control of the House of Representatives for the first time from the 1950s, they last had a five-point advantage in party affiliation and inclination in early 1995.

Mentioning that the Republicans had a bigger margin only in the first quarter of 1991, after President George HW Bush's victory during the Persian Gulf War.

Voters shift to Republicans

Jeffrey Jones said the lack of support for the less than the apt president Joe Biden has made the party's chances toxic, as seen in the Gallup poll. They know it, cited Swift Headline.

Read Also: Joe Biden Faces Rejection in Democrat Primary Due to His Dismal Performance, Divisiveness in the Party

Due to the poor job approval that the president got, which is sinking his party's chances for a comeback.

In Virginia's gubernatorial election, this trend maintained that Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, trounced Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, in the Old Dominion.

Since Barack Obama, 60, clinched the 2008 election, Virginia has voted for Democrats in most presidential elections.

The GOP also had a solid performance in New Jersey, which hadn't voted for the party's presidential candidate since 1988, when the sitting Governor Philip Murphy, 64, garnered less than 85,000 votes.

Nevertheless, Gallup indicated that the Republican margin had dipped slightly since the November elections.

The parties were about even in strength in the final monthly survey of 2021. It is a change from the historical average of the Dem Party holding at least a tiny edge in party allegiance.

Gallup also looked at the role of ex-President Donald Trump, 75, in the GOP's resurgence in the polls.

Jones emphasized how the Republican Party fared worse at the end of Trump's administration.

Only two analysts have published their 2022 general election polling findings. Biden had a two-point edge against Trump, remarked Redfield & Wilton.

Losing the popular vote by a similar percentage, Trump upset Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State, by 74 votes in the electoral college in 2016.

He established a six-point lead against his successor in the White House in a separate Rasmussen Surveys and Pulse Opinion Research poll.

Trump has still yet to announce whether or not he will run for the presidency come 2024.

The dip of Joe Biden in the Gallup polls how his left-leaning administration and anti-people policies like CRT, racist claims have boomeranged into his face. His part does not trust him and the voters want him to disappear.

Related Article: Joe Biden Slumps the Polls Lower Than Trump at His Lowest; Democrats Fear Leadership as Red Wave Looms in Midterms

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.