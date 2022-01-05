Democrats want Joe Biden out and the Democrat primaries will be hostile to him as his overall performance has caused the Dems a shot at the midterms.

Professor Joe Siracusa, a Curtin University Political Analyst gave an unforgiving assessment of how the US President can win back his party's trust.

The rift in the Dems continue with the squad hitting on the agenda with the Build Back Better getting snubbed by Senator Manchin and Sinema.

The party has no confidence

There's utter disappointment in the president as his party is wracked by roadblocks on the way to get the nod in the US Presidential candidate in 2024.

His first year in office has been one of the worst possible scenarios that have made his party reconsider their choice, reported Express UK.

A poll says the Biden White House is sinking faster than quicksand. In short, most American wants him not to run again as he is toxic to the Dems.

He called the pandemic and inflation nothing to be concerned while his terrible handling cannot be denied.

Prof. Siracusa made it clear that the Dems want someone else but him; neither is Kamala Harris his VP who is sinking will be chosen. The 2024 primary will deny either of them a chance due to how bad they've performed, cited Politico.

He spoke to Sky News Australia saying that Joe is not welcome and will jeopardize his party. All without the GOP doing nothing and Donald Trump taking potshots at Toxic Joe Biden.

Doom and Gloom for Joe

The political analyst stated that conservation is saying the Dems will lose many seats that are terrifying them; especially if the Senate is overrun by the Republicans.

Days of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi will be numbered if it comes to pass.

Many in the party from the progressive left to most of his party members want him out.They want him to disappear with most of the party reeling.

Mr. Siracusa stressed not only will the president, but also the vice-president will be voted on. It also includes the the mayors, governors, and anyone running for any public.

He added that when filling the ballots, it will be the most brutal takedown of the Democratic party. They know it is and are panicking.

No one wants Joe blowing it

Everything is coming negative from the polls and the analysts are saying it could have been better, but the White House allegedly squandered all the chances to shine. Instead, it was a letdown that his critics predicted.

He was rejected by 65 percent of the US and policies in the domestic and international scenes have gone south. Worst is how he has failed to solve the pandemic as a campaign promise.

Too much promise and less work have been shown. His vice-president has become a guffawing fixture.

Mr. Biden will not last say the analyst because he's a lame-duck president. They want him out before it's too late!

The media that has praised him are now critical and suggest who can do the job better. The party wants to dig deep and get rid of toxic Joe. Abroad, the ex-UK Ambassador to the US Sir Christopher Meyer calls him a lame duck.

Joe Biden is seeing the end with the endorsement of the Democrats who cannot wait to see him gone. Its pure survival due to the momentum of the GOP noted Professor Siracusa.

