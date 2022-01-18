Britney Spears may have finally broken away from her father's grip, but her younger sister is hell-bent on reminding her of her terrible background. As her public spat with her elder sister Britney Spears continues, Jamie Lyn Spears' memoir titled 'Things I Should Have Said' is slated to be released this week.

On Good Morning America last week, the 'Zoey 101' actress pushed the book, sparking backlash from Britney Spears fans when she described her sister's conduct as unpredictable, paranoid, and spiraling. Jamie Lynn Spears will open up for the first time in the book, telling her unfiltered story on her own terms.

Jamie Lyn's memoir set to reveal a chaotic family feud

Back in October 2021, the book's previous title sparked controversy since it included a lyric from a Britney Spears song when her sister was still fighting for conservatorship. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Jamie Lynn Spears discussed her father's battle with alcoholism.

She said that her father was involved in a destructive cycle throughout most of her life. His drunken outbursts were always a source of pain and anguish for her.

Fans of Britney Spears will undoubtedly anticipate Jamie Lynn Spears to discuss her sister's well publicized conservatorship case in the book. After a long legal struggle and harrowing evidence from Britney Spears, her 13-year conservatorship was ultimately lifted in late 2021, as per Newsweek via MSN.

According to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears was so devastated after her breakup with Justin Timberlake. Jamie Lynn revealed she still 'cries' recalling how distraught her sister was during the situation in a sneak preview of her forthcoming interview with Call Her Daddy obtained by People.

The actress from Zoey 101 claims she has no idea why the pair broke up. Following the release of Timberlake's breakup song Cry Me A River, which all but accused Britney of cheating on him and included a video of a Britney doppelganger suffering the penalties of adultery, her heart went out to her.

After the publication of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which looked into her conservatorship, Justin issued an apology to Britney. Since then, she has been released from the legal agreement. The next interview, which will air Monday at midnight EST, will cover more than Britney's sadness, according to Daily Mail.

Read Also: Who's Miley Cyrus' Rumored New Boyfriend? Here's Everything You Need to Know!

Britney Spears' sister describes the singer's emotional episodes

Jamie Lynn, 30, alleges in her biography that she spent her adolescent years striving to "keep Britney's emotional outbursts hidden from the world," describing her sister as "paranoid and unstable." She claims the alleged knife incident occurred shortly after Britney married her first husband, Jason Alexander, now 39, in 2004, amid a haze of narcotics.

The book has incited a verbal battle between the two sisters. While Jamie Lynn promotes the film on American TV talk programs, telling Nightline that she was "scared" when Britney pulled the knife but too "frightened" to inform anybody, Britney has retaliated on social media. Britney accused her sister of manipulating her sickness when Jamie Lynn expressed some of her concerns about Britney's mental health over the years on the TV show Good Morning America last week.

Jamie Lynn followed Britney into show business, starring in the Nickelodeon comedy Zoey 101 for three years until becoming pregnant at the age of sixteen in 2007. In 2013, she returned to the spotlight to pursue a country music career, but her debut EP failed to make an impression.

She was cast in the Netflix love drama Sweet Magnolias in 2020, and the second season is set to premiere next month. She now claims that she was only "allowed to pursue my own aspirations as long as they aligned with Britney's."

Britney let her sister to go around as a "third wheel" when she and fellow US artist Justin Timberlake became a young power couple in the late 1990s. She, on the other hand, was wary of Britney's old manager, Sam Lutfi, who arrived on the scene in 2007. Britney received two restraining orders against him afterwards, The Sun reported.

Related Article: Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears Feud: Did the Younger Spears Revealed Too Much About Her Sister's Life?

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.