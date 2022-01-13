Miley Cyrus has found a new love interest. The 'Hannah Montana' alum was photographed kissing Maxx Morando, the drummer for the band Liily, prepping for her New Year's Eve special in Miami, 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party.'

Cyrus uploaded photos from Gucci's Love Parade fashion show in November on Instagram, including one of her and Morando. Despite the fact that Cyrus and Morando have not formally declared their relationship, a source claims they are dating.

Morando, 23, is a musician like Cyrus, 29. He was once the drummer for The Regrettes and is presently the drummer for the rock band Liily. In 2017, he appeared on 'Conan' with The Regrettes, according to his IMDb biography. He also played as a drummer in the Academy Award-nominated picture 'Ladybird.'

Morando has around 15,000 Instagram followers. He and Cyrus keep track of each other. Morando is a drummer who also plays guitar and makes outfits, as shown in a 2020 Instagram Live. Cyrus mentioned that she and Morando worked on one of her ensembles for Atlanta's Music Midtown event in a September Vogue interview.

Miley Cyrus' dating history

Cyrus' romance with 'The Hunger Games' actor Liam Hemsworth lasted over a decade and had its ups and downs. In 2009, they met while filming "The Last Song" and began dating. They split up in 2010, reconnected in 2011, and then got engaged in 2012. In 2013, shortly after Cyrus' acrimonious VMA performance with Robin Thicke made headlines, Cyrus and Hemsworth called off their engagement.

Miley Cyrus dated Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Patrick, for five months in 2014 and 2015 when she and Hemsworth were still together. Cyrus and Hemsworth revived their romance and got engaged again in 2016. In December of 2018, they married. However, less than a year later they announced their split. Photos of Cyrus kissing Brody Jenner's ex-girlfriend Kaitlyn Carter went viral shortly after. In August of this year, Hemsworth filed for divorce.

Cyrus was hospitalized in October 2019 due to Tonsilitis, and she posted on her Instagram story that her new boyfriend, Australian singer Cody Simpson, was paying her a visit. According to E! News, Cyrus confirmed the split on an Instagram Live, explaining that they were "just working on [themselves] to become the people that [they] want to be," according to Heavy.

Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson's New Year's Eve special

After Miley Cyrus' wild New Year's Eve special with Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kim appears to have unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram. According to Miley Cyrus Edition, Kim, 41, no longer follows Miley, 29, despite the fact that she did until December 10. As of Tuesday, the "Wrecking Ball" singer was still following Kim.

Miley and Pete, 28, co-hosted a crazy New Year's Eve special in Miami on Friday, which the singer foreshadowed by making a joke about the SNL comedian's purported manhood size. Miley and Pete then embarked on a promotional tour together, including an appearance on Jimmy Fallon last month to discuss the impending show.

The singer captioned a photo of the two with the words "Me & Pete Davidson" and two heart emojis. Miley had made waves only days earlier when she appeared in a succession of revealing clothes for her New Year's Eve special and had a wardrobe mishap.

Miley emerged a few seconds later, her damaged top replaced with a bright red jacket, and joked, "Everybody's DEFINITELY looking at me now!" echoing a line from "Party in The USA" while also joking that her current outfit is still the most clothed she's ever worn during a performance."

Pete and Miley were seen practicing together in the weeks preceding up to the event, with the actor shirtless and the singer dressed in revealing attire. Pete has dated a number of well-known ladies, including Kate Beckinsale, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, and Ariana Grande, according to Daily Mail.

