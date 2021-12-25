Pete Davidson's List of Ex-Girlfriends, Timeline of Blossoming Romance with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has been linked to a slew of Hollywood ladies throughout the years. The 'Saturday Night Live' comedian has a distinct predilection for renowned women of all ages, from Cazzie David to Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale.

In relation to reports about Davidson's new relationship with Kim Kardashian circulate, here's a rundown of all the women he's dated, from girlfriends to flings to exes and beyond:

1. Carly Aquilino - 2015

In 2015, Davidson dated "Girl Code" alum Carly Aquilio for a short time. Davidson certainly left a mark on her even though their relationship never became serious. Per Us Weekly, when Pete Davidson proposed to Ariana Grande, Aquilino wrote on Instagram, "I know I'm the 9 billionth person to text you today about this, but...I can't."

2. Cazzie David - 2016 to 2018

Cazzie David, the daughter of comedian Larry David, became Davidson's first long-term girlfriend. In May 2016, the pair started dating and things swiftly progressed. In May 2018, Davidson stated that they had formally broken up after two years of being together.

3. Ariana Grande - May 2018 to October 2018

According to Page Six, when Davidson began dating Ariana Grande, it was one of his most unexpected love moves. They made their romance public at the end of May 2018, shortly after Davidson ended his relationship with Cazzie.

After that, things moved swiftly, with Davidson and Grande becoming engaged just a few weeks after they started dating. But, almost as quickly as things began, they came to an end. After only five months together, the couple called off their engagement and split up in October 2018. Davidson moved on from their relationship by covering off a tattoo on his neck that was inspired by the singer of "Positions."

4. Kate Beckinsale - January 2019 to April 2019

Davidson wasted no time in moving on with Kate Beckinsale after his failed engagement to Grande. The pair, who are 20 years apart in age, were originally linked romantically in January 2019, when they were caught flirting at a Golden Globes after party. However, Beckinsale and Davidson, who is three years older than the actress's daughter, ended their relationship in April 2019, as per Page Six.

5. Margaret Qualley - August 2019 to October 2019

Margaret Qualley and Davidson started dating in August 2019. They were photographed on a romantic date in Venice, Italy, while the actress was in town promoting her film "Seberg," which debuted at the Venice Film Festival. But, when the leaves began to change, their love for one another did change as well. In October of that year, she and Davidson called it quits.

6. Kaia Gerber - November 2019 to January 2020

Davidson rekindled his romance with Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's daughter. The couple started dating in October 2019 and have been sighted together on several occasions, including a romantic holiday in Miami. The pair called it quits in January 2020. Davidson was going through a lot with his mental health at the time so he entered into rehab.

7. Phoebe Dynevor - April 2021 to August 2021

Phoebe Dynevor of "Bridgerton" was one of Davidson's most recent leading ladies. When Davidson travelled from New York to the United Kingdom to spend time with her in March 2021, rumors of their romance began to circulate. At the time, a source revealed that they were "spending time" together. After only five months together, Davidson and Dynevor called it quits in August.

8. Kim Kardashian - Present

Kim Kardashian was back on the market after filing for divorce from Kanye West in February - but only for a short time. In October, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, and co-starred in a skit with SNL cast member Pete Davidson. In a witty comedy that culminated with a kiss, the two portrayed Aladdin and Jasmine.

Kardashian, 41, was hailed for her impressive time as a guest presenter, and just as the hoopla around her weekend had died down, a photo of her and Davidson, 28, holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, appeared later in the month.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time that the two were "just buddies hanging out," but their burgeoning romance has since evolved. Here's all you need to know about Kardashian and Davidson's relationship, from spending out with family and friends to dinner dates in his hometown of Staten Island:

The couple spent Halloween 2021 weekend in Knott's Scary Farm with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney's now-fiancé Travis Barker, and others. Kardashian and Davidson were seen holding hands on a ride with pals on October 30. After Knott's Scary Farm, the two continued to spend time together. On November 3, Kardashian visited Davidson's hometown of Staten Island, New York, for dinner at Campania, an Italian restaurant. On November 16, Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday at Jenner's Palm Springs home with Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and rapper Flavor Flav. Flavor Flav uploaded images from his "adopted son" Davidson's birthday party, in which the entire group was dressed in identical SKIMS pajamas. Next to Davidson's birthday celebration, the couple was seen holding hands and smiling in Palm Springs the following weekend. Kardashian donned gray sweatpants and a pair of Yeezy Boost 700s from her estranged husband's famous footwear line while Davidson wore his SKIMS pajama trousers. The pair shared another romantic supper, this time in LA on Kardashian's turf. The two dined at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California. They arrived at the posh diner in Davidson's Lamborghini SUV, which was escorted by a bodyguard, according to images from the occasion. On November 27, Dutch music writer Paul Barewijk happened across the pair enjoying breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel and managed to snap a few images. Barewijk met the couple while on vacation in Los Angeles. The pair returned to Staten Island on December 18 to see Spider-Man: No Way Home. Following Davidson's spontaneous night off from Saturday Night Live, which shrunk its cast and crew - and cancelled its live audience and musical guest - amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, Scott Disick joined the couple on their date.

Kim Kardashian will be spending Christmas with her children, without the SNL actor after spending time in Davidson's hometown of New York. Davidson is presently in Los Angeles so they won't be spending the holidays together. He plans to stay there until Christmas, according to a second source who spoke to PEOPLE.

