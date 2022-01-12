Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty rape accuser Jennifer Hough has voluntarily dismissed from the singer's harassment case, which she filed six months ago.

Petty is still a defendant, according to the piece, despite a person related to the case telling TMZ that no money moved hands. Nicki's lawyer, who earlier described the case as an attempt to extort money from the rapper in connection with her husband's ongoing legal difficulties arising from Hough's initial encounter in 1994, has now changed his mind.

Jennifer Hough drops lawsuit against Nicki Minaj

In August of 2021, Hough filed a lawsuit alleging that the pair tried to bribe her into recanting her prior testimony. Petty was found guilty of first-degree attempted rape as a consequence of the investigation. Petty finished his term but was added to New York's sex offender registry; however, when the pair moved to the Los Angeles area shortly after being married in 2019, Petty was arrested in March of 2020 for failing to register in California.

The couple's representatives allegedly offered Hough substantial sums of money to recant, then intimidated her with veiled threats, according to Hough's lawsuit. She claims she was obliged to change her phone number and relocate, but Nicki's attorneys claim she called Nicki after that to taunt her with the news that US Marshalls were investigating the issue.

On August 13, 2021, Hough filed a lawsuit against Minaj and Petty, accusing them of attempting to frighten her into recanting her rape accusation. Hough said that she was promised $20,000 in return for signing a statement recanting her rape complaint, among other things, according to the lawsuit.

Nicki Minaj's lawyer fires back at the accuser

Minaj's lawyer, Judd Burstein, slammed the lawsuit in an email to Blackburn shared with Rolling Stone. Burstein said the legal proceedings "inexcusably wasted my time and her money over the past three months." Burstein also claimed that he and Minaj will pursue Blackburn, writing that the firing was "only the start of Nicki's and my attempts to make you pay for your shameful actions with both money and, if the Court approves it, disciplinary punishment."

When they were both high school students, Petty reportedly accosted Hough at a Queens bus stop in September 1994, forcing her to a neighboring apartment at knifepoint and raped her. In 1995, Petty was found guilty of first-degree attempted rape and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. He was indicted again in January 2020, after failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to Los Angeles in 2019, as required by his conviction, as per Rolling Stone.

Intentional infliction of mental distress, assault and battery, sexual assault, and harassment are among Hough's ongoing legal allegations against Petty. Because of the Child Victims Act, Hough was entitled to sue Petty. This New York statute gave survivors a one-year opportunity to file civil claims demanding compensation for the sexual abuse they experienced as minors.

After failing to answer to Hough's harassment complaint a few months ago, Minaj and Petty found themselves in even more legal trouble. Minaj stated in court filings that her quietness was due to a "series of benign miscommunications" with her attorneys. According to Minaj, neither she nor Petty was "served" with the complaint, which means they were not given formal notice of it.

Nicki Minaj further stated that she began seeking for a lawyer after learning about the case. Minaj's management "did not understand" that she wanted Burstein to represent her after their initial meeting on September 23, hence Burstein was not formally appointed as her lawyer. In a court petition, Minaj stated that the "misunderstanding" was resolved on October 12, Vulture reported.

