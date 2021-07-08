"Transformers" Actress Megan Fox nearly did not walk the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards due to her very revealing Mugler gown. During a recent interview, Fox expounded that she chose her outfit following her return from an ayahuasca journey in the jungles of Costa Rica with Machine Gun Kelly.

The spiritual experience nearly stopped Megan Fox from wearing the barely-there gown she chose for BMMA Awards. Fox, 35, said, "My stylist was like 'We want you to wear this' and I was like 'I was just talking to God in the jungle, I'm not ready to wear that,'" reported Page Six.

Memorable Couple Moment

The couple arrived at the awards show in head-turning looks. Fox's black Mugler gown had a crisscross cutout bodice that left little to curiosity. The abs-and-cleavage-baring top had a sheer, ruched midi skirt partnered with ankle-strap Jimmy Choo pumps, reported People.

Fox is known for wearing memorable outfits. She began in the show business industry by admiring the wardrobes of young stars including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (who eventually started their own fashion label) and then sported her own iconic looks.

Fox recounted regarding Machine Gun Kelly's outfit, "He gets out wearing this basically shirtless Jim Morrison, wild-a-- Balmain, super rock star, whatever the f--- he's wearing. He takes out this giant-a-- - it looks like a blunt (it's not; it's Peruvian tobacco) - and he's smoking it, and then he's blowing it all over me to cleanse me. People must've been like, 'These f------ people are psycho,'" reported Buzzfeed.

Kelly, 31, donnes a deconstructed Balmain tuxedo with an unbuttoned and untucked white shirt. He had metallic nail polish, Tasaki earrings, a Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons choker, and necklace.

One of Fox's iconic looks were the quintessentially mid-2000s zip-up hoodie from "Jennifer's Body." More than 10 years later, Megan's oldest son, Noah, dresses up like Jennifer Check, even though he has no inkling what that means.

Courtesy of some treats she brought back from her trip, which was Pervian tobacco, Fox chose to wear the dress that her stylist wanted.

Fox and MGK's outfits drew much attention. The "Drunk Face" singer painted his tongue black to match the look of a rockstar. Buzzfeed regarded their outfits as one of their best looks in history.

If the pre-red carpet cleansing ritual did not draw as much attention, everything else regarding the pair's matching looks at the award show did. The tongue-showing and the PDA reportedly made up for it.

Kelly, who was born Colson Baker, was nominated for three awards, including Top Rock Album for "Tickets to My Downfall" and Top Rock Song with "my ex's best friend" featuring Blackbear, and Top Rock Artist. He won the Top Rock Artist award.

