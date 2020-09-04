We all have our own beliefs, and celebrities are no different. Although they are known for being talented and beautiful, these famous people still tap into their superstitious side like the rest of us.

There are some beliefs that we share with them, but some celebrities have their own set of beliefs that are just downright weird. Here are some celebrity beliefs that will make you raise your eyebrows.

Lady Gaga

Famous pop star Lady Gaga is now engaged to her boyfriend of four years, "Chicago Fire" actor Taylor Kinney. But in the past, Lady Gaga talked about how she was afraid of having sex because her partner might steal her creative juices through her vagina.

Russell Crowe

There are a lot of people who believe in the extraterrestrial, and there are also alleged evidence out there regarding the existence of UFOs. One actor who claims he has evidence of a UFO is Russell Crowe.

Crow said he set up a camera to photograph some bats one night outside of his office, but accidentally caught a UFO when he reviewed the footage. The "proof" that Crowe has was debunked, but the actor still thinks that a cover-up happened and he is still convenience he caught a UFO on film.

Megan Fox

Actress Megan Fox is known to have a few strange beliefs. She believes in mythical creatures like Bigfoot and leprechauns.

According to Mirror.Co, Fox also said that she combats her fear of flying by listening to Britney Spears songs while flying because she said she wouldn't die as long as she listens to Britney Spears.

Missy Elliott

Rapper Missy Elliott believes that black cats are bad luck, and she is very serious about it. Whenever she encounters one, she immediately turns around and heads home, no matter where she is and what she's doing, she'll drop everything.

Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy, the ex-wife of comedy actor Jim Carrey, believes that vaccinations cause autism. Although the theory has been debunked by medical experts many times, it did not change her views. Unfortunately, her ex-husband Jim Carrey shares her anti-vaccination beliefs.

Hillary Clinton

Former Secretary of State and former First Lady Hillary Clinton claimed to have communicated with spirits. She said she was able to talk to Eleanor Roosevelt and other dead leaders on numerous occasions. She even offered advice to her husband, former U.S President Bill Clinton during his presidency, stating that the advice was from her spirit friends.

Fran Drescher

Actress Fran Drescher believes that she was once abducted by aliens when she was a little girl. The experience left her with a scar, where she believes that a chip was implanted in her, and it programmed some of the future events of her life.

Courtney Love

Courtney Love wrote on her Facebook account about her theories on the location of the missing Malaysian plane MH370. She also shared photos with the locations marked. Love also said that she did not believe that aliens had taken the missing plane, so she knew that the plane crashed somewhere.

