Prince Andrew will stand trial in the United States after sex assault allegations against him were dismissed today. The Duke of York is being sued for rape after his accuser claims he sexually assaulted her when she was just 17 years old.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre's legal complaint should be dismissed, according to his attorneys because she agreed to a $500,000 (£371,000) settlement in 2009. The Duke of York is being sued for rape after his accuser claims he sexually assaulted her when she was just 17 years old. However, Judge Lewis Kaplan determined today that the lawsuit may proceed.

Prince Andrew's case may overshadow Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

According to a legal expert, the Duke of York's sexual assault trial, which was approved by a US court, threatens to trigger a "constitutional crisis" that would envelop the royal family. Virginia Giuffre, Andrew's accuser, is now expected to provide a detailed description of how she was trafficked to have sex with the Queen's second son when she was 17 and a child under US law.

The duke's attorneys contended that Giuffre had forfeited her right to prosecute the duke by signing a private deal with infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein, but Judge Lewis Kaplan denied their argument. The ruling will be a major setback for Andrew, according to media lawyer Mark Stephens, who expects top royals to meet to discuss the situation.

The Queen will likely only make a judgment regarding Andrew's titles as a "last resort," according to Ingrid Seward, Editor in Chief of Majesty magazine, who added that she would be "extremely startled" if anything occurred right away. However, according to the expert, the duke might be forced to "relinquish" his sponsorship, The Sun reported.

Royal Palace remains silent over Duke of York's sex abuse case

The duke is under pressure because the monarchy's reputation might suffer major harm during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, which will be celebrated throughout 2022 to recognize her 70 years on the throne.

The jubilee will be highlighted by a series of festivities that will take place over four days from June 2 to June 5. According to the present schedule, the trial will most likely take place later in 2022; however, there may still be disclosures and legal disagreements between the parties during the build-up.

The prince's legal team tried to rely on a $500,000 settlement agreement made by Giuffre and Epstein in 2009. "Other possible defendants" would be relieved from liability, according to the contract, but "no other person" could enforce its provisions. Judge Lewis Kaplan again denied Andrew's request for a more full explanation of Giuffre's charges against him prior to his deposition, as per News Week.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on today's announcement, which comes only two days after the Queen's historic Platinum Jubilee program was announced. The Queen's second son could either disregard the matter, resulting in a finding against him by default, or he may fight it, requiring him to give an oath deposition and exposing the sexual assault claims in open court.

The news comes as the Royal Family prepares to mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne in 2022, which is set to be a year of celebration for the Royal Family. The royals, on the other hand, are now facing the prospect of Andrew's accuser testifying in court in New York this autumn, according to Express.

