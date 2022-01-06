An appeals court found in Meghan Markle's favor in a privacy issue, awarding her paltry damages of one pound from one of Britain's largest newspaper companies.

Associated Newspapers must pay the payment, which is equivalent to $1.40 or 1 pound, for the abuse of private information, as well as a "confidential sum" for infringing on her copyright. The payment for copyright infringement was "significant," according to a spokesman for the Duchess of Sussex, and will be donated to charity.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Archewell charity raised less than $50,000

Lawyers for Associated, which publishes the Mail on Sunday daily and MailOnline, revealed details of the Court of Appeal's decision last month in a written court order released Wednesday. According to the judgment, Associated must additionally pay Markle 300,000 pounds in legal fees.

After a High Court judge originally decided in the former TV actress's favor last year without a full trial, Associated had announced it was considering another appeal to the UK's Supreme Court. However, the firm has now admitted loss in the long-running battle, NDTV reported.

The duchess had sued Associated after a letter she had sent to her estranged father was published in the Mail on Sunday in 2019. Associated's lawyers said that, despite Meghan Markle's claims to the contrary, she wrote the letter knowing it would be released.

Despite repeated denials, Markle apologized to the appeals court last month after admitting she had permitted a former staffer to advise the writers of a favorable history of her brief stint as a frontline royal in Britain.

According to royal analyst Duncan Larcombe, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would put "their heart and soul" into their work when it was revealed how much their charity Archewell raised in 2020.

The disclosure of the Archewell data "puts pressure" on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to convert their organization into a successful force for change and to demonstrate to the public that they are a "power couple," according to the royal author.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's agents at Archewell have been approached by Express.co.uk for comment on Larcombe's claims. Meghan and Harry's Archewell charity raised less than $50,000 (£36,947) in 2020, according to American tax documents released earlier this week.

Although Archewell was established in April 2020, a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stated there was no financial activity that year. According to records obtained by the Daily Mail, Archewell received its first deposit in early 2021.

Archewell has three branches: the foundation, which is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's non-profit organization, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, which will deliver audio and video material created especially for Spotify and Netflix.

Prince Harry was allegedly convinced that Royal Family is against him

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Prince Harry became concerned that important members of the Royal Family had turned on him as a result of a New Year's photo. To commemorate the start of both a new year and a new decade, the Queen issued a portrait of herself, Prince Charles, and Prince William at the start of 2020.

Although the photograph plainly depicted the monarchy's future, it has been said that a "paranoid" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mistook it for a covert signal that was being secretly pushed out of the Royal Family.

"The royal couple thought that the whole institution was conspiring against them, as they saw it, the proof was all around them," author Andrew Morton wrote in his unofficial biography, 'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.' Per The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the shocking news that they will be stepping down from their positions as working royals within days, dealing a major blow to the Queen and the monarchy as a whole.

