Zendaya, Tom Holland, and other well-known performers astonished fans with their magnificent performances when "Spiderman - No Way Home" was shown in theaters a few weeks ago. The movie has subsequently gained critical praise and is now the tenth highest-grossing picture of all time, surpassing "Titanic."

The actress shone in her part as Spiderman's woman lover, overflowing with confidence as she assisted him in repairing the damage he had caused to the chronology. One may conclude that the Disney diva never had nervousness and was always ready to deliver based on her stunning performance.

Zendaya says she wants boyfriend Tom Holland In 'Euphoria' season 2

However, when she voiced her trepidation about playing in the HBO drama "Euphoria," which went on to become a big success and a watershed moment in her career, the actress showed she was just like the rest of us. Zendaya said the following about her anxiousness before assuming the lead in the series.

In "Euphoria," Zendaya played Rue Bennett, a recovered teenage drug addict who was also coping with other personal issues. To present an exact interpretation of the screenplay created for her character, the actress had to dig deep into her acting talents. Zendaya felt she had a lot to prove to her doubters because this was her first excursion into this field of work. Although she had fallen in love with the script from the beginning, it made her nervous, as per The Blast.

Zendaya's "Euphoria" is back, and the actress recently announced that she wants her boyfriend Tom Holland to be in season 2 of the program. In town, Tom Holland and Zendaya have made quite a stir. Since announcing their romance, the couple has never been shy about showing their love for one another.

In a recent interview, the Shake It Up actress said that she has been trying to convince the creators of her TV program "Euphoria" to cast Tom Holland in a cameo role. Zendaya added in an interview on Friday that she had proposed Tom as a background figure or Easter egg, according to Republic World.

Zendaya's net worth

As of 2022, Zendaya's projected net worth is $15 million. This is due to more than a decade of television and film appearances, as well as several corporate collaborations and sponsorship arrangements. Zendaya has a net worth of around $3 million less than Holland, which has an estimated net worth of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Zendaya made her start on Disney's "Shake It Up" as Rocky Blue and has since gone on to feature in blockbuster films like "Spider-Man" and "The Greatest Showman." She had her debut appearance in a Marvel film in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," in which she played MJ, Peter Parker's love interest. That picture was a box office smash, grossing almost $880 million.

Zendaya returned to the role of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019, and the film was even more popular at the box office, grossing $1.1 billion. Following the success of the film, Zendaya has been announced to return to the franchise for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021.

Zendaya has made money via lucrative brand partnerships and product lines in addition to her performing performances. Her collaborations with Lancôme, Valentino, and Bulgari, as well as supporting businesses like Madonna's Material Girl line and CoverGirl, Beats, and Chi Hair Care, are just a few examples, as per StyleCaster via MSN.

