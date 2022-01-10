The Beloved star of classic sitcom "Full House," Bob Saget died at 65 said officials who confirmed the comedian's untimely death.

He was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando where he stayed according to the Orange County Sheriff's office.

The sheriff's statement

In the statement, the authorities in charge of the case said the actor was found dead when the hotel room was opened and examined, reported the New York Post.

They got the call from the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about a male guest who was found not responding, according to a Twitter post.

The exact statement on social media by the sheriff's department said that no indication of foul play or use of drugs was seen at the crime scene.

An outlet TMZ said that the initial response from the fire department to the hotel calls at 4 p.m. last Sunday. Hotel security went to the comedian's room and they were the first to report the passing.

Mr. Saget of Full House fame had been part of the tour in Jacksonville Florida where he made his last tweet with a selfie on 3:45 Sunday morning. He posted how well the show went.

The show was held at a concert hall in the state and gave thanks for the great show, with no indication of anything untoward.

Sage\ was supposed to have more of these tours scheduled in the sunshine state and Oklahoma, but his untimely passing made it his last public appearance.

Comedic icon with Hollywood luminaries

In the late 80's to 90's he had hit show from 1987 to 1995 on the ABC network; the sitcom "Full House" was a hit with John Stamos, and the Olsen twins Mary-Kate and Ashley when they were kids, cited Meaww.

Saget's role as Danny Tanner would endear him to a generation of viewers watching the high-rated TV show.

The role that made him famous was resurrected by Netflix called "Fuller House" that was on for four years. Its last airing was in 2020.

As one of the most wholesome actors in Hollywood, he also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 until 1997. But his persona on the tube was family-oriented; doing a routine that was the opposite.

In 2008, he was the object of Comedy Central Roast where he and comic pals took funny potshots at each other in good fun. One of those who attended was a best friend who died from cancer last September Norm MacDonald.

The actor is a Philadelphian born in 1965 whose first Academy Award was a documentary in 1977; when he was 20 years. He based the program on when his brother had a serious vehicle crash.

In 1979 he was part of the famed TV show "The Dating Game."

His first comedy forays in Hollywood's "Dirty Work" in 1998 with comedic actors Norm MacDonald and Artie Lange that was a cult classic later.

One of his cameos is a cocaine addict in the comedy "Half Baked" written by Dave Chapelle. He also was the narrator featured in the CBS series "How I Met Your Mother."

Saget, the beloved "Full House" star had been an author and worked with the best comic of his generation. His loss was grieved by a generation of fans and his Hollywood colleagues.

