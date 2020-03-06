After the announcement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from royal life, there had been reports that the former actress has been receiving offers to return to the spotlight. Said offers are amounting to millions of dollars for a mere cameo.

But money does not seem that much of an issue for her, even if the offer was $1M for each second of her appearance as Rachel Zane in the series. However, Markle was not interested and did not call back.

The actress is apparently in demand since she received another offer from German cosmetics company Biotulin for a $5 M fee for five seconds on camera and her return to the role of Rachel Zane in "Suits."

Everyone knows how she dropped the role when her engagement to Prince Harry was official. After leaving royal life, one company wants her back on a weekly television show.

According to The Mirror, the $1 M fee was agreed at per second, which is a lot for 5 seconds of screen time.

The generous offer is rather tempting, but that will not be happening on the show since it got cancelled by the network which means that seeing her in that role is unlikely.

Will the cancelling of the show keep her off the big or small screen, some buzz got out that she was looking for prime superhero roles, which is a hot trend now.

The Daily Mail reported from a source, that the former TV star is looking at a major blockbuster on the wings, as her acting agent Nick Collins might be able to score a major role in a film.

According to the Daily Mail's source, "He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film."

The unknown source, also added, "Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. She has already done the voiceover for Disney and now the word is out that she's looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen."

Following ther annoucement to exit the Royal family, the Duke was seen talking to Disney CEO Bob Igar during the Lion King Premiere wherein it was revealed that Markle signed a deal with Disney for a voice over project.

Soon to come is the final curtain call for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as working royals later this week. Royal sources are remarking that it is a roller coaster ride for the younger Prince Harry.

Even with the impending exit of the two from royal life, the Queen is still holding out an olive branch to her grandson, as the royals met in Buckingham Palace last Sunday. The Queen said Harry is always welcome to return as a royal.

The younger Prince talked with his grandmother at Windsor Castle where both had a light lunch and tea as the discuss about Harry's future.

Reports indicate that the Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and the setting was the ideal time for the pair to both say their piece.

Although Meghan Markle's "Suits" appearance is not happening, at least the couple still has a bright future ahead of them knowing that both are talented and the Queen is there to support them.

