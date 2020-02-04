Following the heart-stopping 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, fans can't help but draw their attention to the "Waka-Waka" singer's love life. The Shakira and Gerard Pique romance has intrigued many especially that the pair isn't tying the know yet despite years of being together.

Shakira is one of the most known singers in the globe, and for the past three decades has been wowing her audiences for her musical artistry. Her music has touched millions for the boundaries that have attracted audiophiles to her style of songs. This year, her career does culminate in the performance of a lifetime at the 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime -show.

The pair, who have two sons, and are now supporting each other in chasing their dreams. The future looks bright, and there is no stopping this power couple. It is noted that one of Shakira's most memorable singles is "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", which was the theme of 2010 FIFA World Cup. The song's music video featured soccer players that include her partner Gerard in it. Just fast forward the video on the 1:11 mark, and you will not miss him.

Shakira was not very particular about soccer, as she intimated on "60 minutes." When she saw the video with Gerard, he caught her eye, and it went on from there. Two children later, the happy couple are raising their family.

Meeting in 2010, took another few months before they finally got together as a couple. But, for the singer it was touch and go, with an 11-year thing with Argentine lawyer Antonio de la Rúa which ended in August 2010. The rest was history as Shakira moved on from her relationship with Rúa.

The paparazzi had an affinity for the famous couple,and had a picture of the pair. From the first announcement of their getting together, they made a media event and made news on social media. In the photo were the words, "I present to you my sun" which Gerard used as a reference to his stunning partner.

Both Shakira and Gerard Pique had a child, three years later and named him Milan Piqué Mebarak. It means "dear, loving, and gracious" in Slavic. Proud mother Shakira made this dedication to her newborn son. The baby boy was an impromptu member of FC Barcelona at birth. Other terms that her son's name had been is in Ancient Roman which means" eager and laborious," but in Sankrit, it means "unification."

The happy parents and their bouncing bundle of joy, said hello to a new member of the family on January 29,2015. Several days before delivering baby number two, the family made the announcement on Instagram.

One question Shakira and Gerard Pique get a lot is, when will they officially tie the know in wedded bliss? Her answer to Glamour magazine is that both have a union, love for each other, and a baby. She added that their relationship is established, and marriage will not change anything they have. But, she said that if she is getting married, Gerard is the one.

This happy couple, Shakira and Gerard Pique have everything that anyone could want from fame and fortuneto a beautiful family.