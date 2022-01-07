Two journalists en route to interview the leader of a rival gang in Haiti were killed by members of the Ti Makak group on Thursday.

According to reports, one of the journalists was savagely shot by the members of the Ti Makak gang before he was burned alive. His identity, as well as the identity of the other journalist, were confirmed by authorities.

Reuters revealed that the two slain journalists were Amady John Wesley, who worked for the Montreal-based radio station Ecoute FM and Wilguens Louissaint, a local reporter.

A third journalist managed to escape the attack, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Radio Ecoute FM released a statement condemning the killings.

"Amady was savagely shot and burned alive by armed bandits. We condemn with the utmost rigor this criminal and barbaric act. This is a serious attack on the right of life," they said via CNN.

The radio station also suspended operations until further notice as a sign of solidarity with the families of the two journalists that were killed.

Rival gangs have been targeting journalists, innocent people in Haiti

In recent months, rival groups have been battling one another amid the deteriorating security conditions in Port-au-Prince. Tens of thousands of people have also been displaced in Haiti.

Last year, Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his private residence. Since then, multiple gangs have been fighting for control in different parts of the country.

Read Also: Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry Called To Resign Due to His Possible Connection to the Murder of Former President Jovenel Moise

According to France24, Haiti recorded at least 950 kidnappings in 2021 alone. But even if this is case, the local police has not organized any large-scale operations against the gangs since March 2021.

On March 12, four police officers were also killed during a raid in Port-au-Prince, which reportedly houses a holding area for kidnap victims. Almost a year has passed but the bodies of the four police officers, as well as their equipment, have not been recovered.

Several journalists have also been killed by the different gangs in Haiti.

Two years ago, journalist Jean Dominique, the country's most popular reporter at the time was assassinated. A year later, journalist Diego Charles was killed alongside 13 other people and an opposition political activist.

In 2018, photojournalist Vladimir Legagneur never returned home after a reporting trip to Martissant, a neighborhood that's controlled by gangs.

In June and October 2019, two journalists were also murdered but the investigations into their deaths have not yet been completed until today.

400 Mawozo gang kidnapped foreign missionaries

Three months ago, another notorious Haitian gang called 400 Mawozo kidnapped 16 Americans and one Canadian missionary after they visited an orphanage in Titanyen.

The group was traveling in their vehicle when the members of the gang stopped them at gunpoint.

According to the BBC, one of the kidnapped missionaries posted a message on WhatsApp asking family and friends for help and prayers.

The US State Department also released a statement saying that they were already in contact with Haitian authorities to ensure that all 16 missionaries will be able to return home safely.

Related Article: Powerful Haiti Gang '400 Mawozo' Believed to be Behind the Kidnapping of 16 Americans, 1 Canadian Missionaries After Visiting an Orphanage in Croix des Bouquets

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.