Donald Trump is facing backlash for using the word "rise up" while slamming Joe Biden's alleged vaccine mandates.

According to reports, Trump released a statement via his spokesperson this week urging his supporters to oppose Biden's vaccine mandates.

"Now, there's a talk by the Biden Administration again about closing schools and even vaccine mandates for school children. This is an outrage, and MAGA nation should rise up and oppose this egregious federal government overreach," he said via the Huffington Post.

Donald Trump criticized for inciting violence again

Trump's critics immediately noticed his use of the word "rise up" and compared it to how the ex-POTUS encouraged Republicans to flock to the Capitol last year. Coincidentally, the first anniversary of the Capitol riot will take place this week.

Last year, the ex-president specifically used the words "fight like hell" during his speech right before the riot. Weeks prior, he fired up his supporters by insisting that there was election fraud.

Some of his critics are urging Trump's staff to remove his access to any form of social media and PowerPoint.

Donald Trump could stage a coup in 2024

Others also pointed out that there's no stopping Trump because all his supporters stayed loyal to him even after the insurrection.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said that Trump just proved that he is not deterred. And if he has the opportunity, he would most likely incite another violence and ask his supporters to target the US Capitol.

Earlier this week, conservative attorney Philip Rotner wrote an essay warning Americans against voting for Trump in the 2024 election. He said last year's insurrection was just a dress rehearsal for the ex-POTUS.

If Trump is elected president in 2024, there's a massive possibility for him to push through with another coup. And this time around, he won't fail because he will be working closely with people that can deliver.

Joe Biden banned from imposing vaccine mandates in 24 states

Meanwhile, Biden and his administration have not imposed a statewide vaccine mandate. So, it's unclear where Trump's claims are coming from.

All 50 states have legislation requiring certain vaccines for students as press writing. However, California is the only state that requires children to get vaccinated before returning to school this year.

Trump has been claiming that his administration brought it the most number of vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and he didn't have to issue mandates.

He said that Americans should have the freedom to choose what they want to do for their own health. He also urged the federal government to give the decision back to every individual by not imposing vaccine mandates, according to Newsweek.

Last week, a Louisiana federal judge ruled that Biden cannot require teachers in the Head Start early education program to get vaccinated. Prior to the ruling, 24 states sued the federal government following their proposed mandate.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration was found guilty of bypassing Congress when ordering employees in the program to be vaccinated by Jan. 31.

