Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, publicly slammed the ex-POTUS again after it was revealed that his daughter, Ivanka Trump urged him to stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

During a recent interview, Mary shared why she thinks the ex-POTUS didn't heed his daughter's request.

"He was getting off on it, and there was no way he was going to stop anything because he was enjoying it too much and he probably wanted it to get worse. You know, the only reason people like Ivanka and others were telling him to stop it is that, in their view, it had gotten out of control," Mary said via Yahoo! News.

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. can't stop their dad

She also said that Ivanka and Trump's son, Donny Jr., and the ex-president's former aides all thought that they could stop the monster they created. But it didn't take them long to realize that there's really no stopping Trump.

Mary went on to say that her uncle must have thought it was fun to watch his supporters being murderous toward each other on his behalf. And Trump must have also considered that a coup is what would've kept him in power.

Last month, Mary also shared why she thinks Trump's eldest son texted Mark Meadows instead of his father to ask him to stop the Capitol riot.

She said that Donny was a coward for not contacting his dad directly. She also said that her cousin was scared to send his dad a message that he didn't want to hear, according to the Huffington Post.

Read Also: House Select Committee Approves Donald Trump's Request Not To Release Some Documents Irrelevant to Capitol Riot Investigation

Liz Cheney, Bennie Thompson detail Ivanka Trump's text to her dad

Earlier this week, House select committee vice-chair Liz Cheney confirmed that the panel has firsthand testimony that Ivanka asked her dad to intervene.

Chairman Bennie Thompson added that the White House was also asked to do something, according to CNN.

Thompson added that it seems unusual for a person in charge to watch a riot unfold and not do anything to stop it. So, the House select committee is more determined than ever to figure out what Trump's real involvement in the riot was.

When asked if he thinks that what Trump did during the insurrection warrants a criminal referral, he said he doesn't know because the investigations are still taking place.

But Thompson stressed that they would do exactly that if they find information that they believe warrants a criminal referral.

Donald Trump cancels Jan. 6 Capitol riot anniversary appearance

Days before the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Trump announced that he would no longer hold a virtual conference in Mar-a-Lago. Instead, the ex-POTUS said he would talk about the insurrection during a rally on Jan. 15.

Prior to his announcement, reports revealed that Trump and Joe Biden are scheduled to appear on a split-screen to address the nation. However, this will no longer push through.

Instead, Biden and Kamala Harris will push through with their plans to address the nation. A prayer vigil, a moment of silence, and other events will also be held on Jan. 6.

Related Article: Mary Trump Explains Why Donald Trump Jr. Texted Mark Meadows, Not Donald Trump To Stop the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.