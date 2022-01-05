In the midst of his tumultuous divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West recently went on a date with actress Julia Fox. The two were seen out on a date night in Miami, where they dined at Carbone Restaurant. The rapper, on the other hand, has been tight-lipped about the situation.

Julia Fox was spotted on Miami Beach when reporters approached her and inquired about her date night with Kanye West, as well as her relationship with the musician. While enjoying her time at the beach, the "Uncut Gems" actress responded, "I don't know," without revealing anything. Neither West nor Fox appears to want to stoke romance rumors or answer them.

Kanye West enjoys date with Julia Fox

TMZ also released photos from their date night, and the couple appeared to be having a nice time with one other. The couple has "nothing serious" going on, and West has been "loving the single life" after the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star sought the court to hurry up her divorce process with West. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are Kim and Kanye's four children.

Kanye West had already addressed some lyrics to Kim at the feud-ending event with Drake, which specifically included her name. "I need you run straight back to me, more especially Kimberly," the rapper added while modifying the lyrics to Runaway. Kim, who filed for divorce in February 2021, was also present at the event with their eldest daughter North West.

Per Daily Mail, during the early afternoon sighting on Sunday, Julia Fox, who was wearing a bodysuit with the word "Miami" on the front, was joined on the balcony by another girl. She wore white bottoms with her hair pulled back, lipstick on her lips, and defined brows.

After a few hours, the Italian-American actress was spotted on the beach in the bodysuit, which she paired with leather skintight bottoms. Despite the hot 80-degree heat, she combined the leather tights and bodysuit with slip-on shoes and a clutch for an edgy beach style. They went out for dinner again on Sunday night, hours after her balcony sighting, according to their source.

For their Sunday night date at Makoto Bal Harbour in Miami, Kanye kept his hoodie on the entire time, while Julia wore a leather trench, according to an insider. According to another source, Kanye and Julia were having dinner with rapper Future.

Read Also: QUEEN-IN-WAITING: How Kate Middleton Prepares For the Throne

Kim Kardashian moves on with Pete Davidson

Their date comes as Kim Kardashian, Kanye's wife and mother of Kanye's children, enjoyed her own dates with her new lover. The 41-year-old founder of SKIMS and the 28-year-old comedian jet-setted to the Bahamas on a private plane.

Kanye West was seen having dinner with Julia Fox while his estranged wife Kim Kardashian was pictured in the Bahamas with Pete Davidson. At the start of the week, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and the "Saturday Night Live" star was spotted on an airfield, seeking to ring in the new year in style.

Their relationship began in October 2021 when they collaborated on SNL skits. The two have been seen on a succession of romantic outings since they shared a kiss as Aladdin and Jasmine on the comedy program.

Neither has acknowledged their relationship, but they were photographed holding hands after a date and haven't shied away from the spotlight. Pete was reportedly hoping to have Kim join him on New Year's Eve when he presented a show in Miami, but Kanye thwarted his intentions.

While Pete is said to have invited Kim to the performance, Hollywood Life stated that Kim was unable to go since Kanye was already partying in Florida. As the former couple had "struck a commitment to always have one of them present with the children on holidays," Kim had to stay at home with the kids throughout the festivities, as per MIRROR.

Related Article: Kim Kardashian Requests To Be Legally Single in New Divorce Filing; Kanye West Is "Not Giving Up Without a Fight"

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.