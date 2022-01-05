The prevention of nuclear Armageddon by Russia, China, the UK, the US, and France is the message as the proliferation of nukes, preventing mutually assured destruction is what they are all working for.

It doesn't help as the age of ultrasonic or hypersonic weapons can be armed with a nuke or standard warhead, which is virtually unstoppable. But the most powerful nations have pledged to place controls on the most destructive weapons made by mankind.

Superpowers pledge to stop the spread of nuclear weapons

To avoid a devastating nuclear Holocaust, the superpowers put aside their differences and pledged to restrict the spread of atomic weapons, reported the Sun UK.

Despite heightened tensions worldwide, these five countries, who are all permanent members of the UN Security Council, issued an astonishing declaration soothing fear of disastrous aftermath.

Last Monday, the joint declaration stated the disastrous consequences faced if a nuclear conflict arises. Nuclear arms are destructive and capable of worldwide havoc, whose use should be avoided at all costs.

The White House published the statement in English that discusses what should be creating global security to preserve world peace by limiting it. It also emphasized a need to respond with imminent proliferation and preserve and comply with non-proliferation, denuclearization, and arms control accords, the Print.

Additionally, the statement says that keeping and bolstering national measures to control the use of atomic arms from the wrong hands could be disastrous.

To underscore the desire to work with all states to promote a security situation that is more favorable to disarmament progress and stopping nuclear Armageddon. An ultimate aim of a borderless world free of nuclear weapons and peaceful for all.

Paris published the accord to address the ongoing efforts to keep nuclear arms control and disarmament. The goal will do all measures to maintain a cap on nuclear arms.

Declaration released to avoid catastrophic nuclear war

This pronouncement comes as the United Nations postponed a vital conference on nuclear weapons caused by an increase in coronavirus cases.

Dignitaries are expected to evaluate the 1970 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which sought to end nuclear weapons proliferation.

Most nations could keep their nuclear stash while concentrating efforts to move in the direction of the eventual abandonment of these weapons of mutually assured destruction.

One nation with the most nuclear warheads is Russia, with 6,375 in a closely guarded stockpile, with the US a close a second with 5,800 of them.

Since the end of World War Two, they have competed to develop the most advanced tech for weapons seen. Another is how they've been at it since the end of the Cold War that has added China in three corner rings, with India coming up soon.

A bright spot is that none of the five, Russia, China, the UK, France, and the US, want to start a devastating WW3, so they are policing themselves and keeping off the red button.

They have pledged to abide by nuclear accords that keep their hands tied and stop anyone firing a single nuke. Hearing the declaration gives many nations a sigh of relief, but Ukraine is a nuclear powder keg.

Nuclear Armageddon could end civilization, but squabbles worsen, and only calmer heads prevail in the east and west hemispheres.

