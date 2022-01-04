In a terrifying mystery that has left police perplexed, a seven-year-old girl went from her New Hampshire home in 2019 but was not reported missing to authorities until the end of 2021.

Harmony Montgomery has been missing since October 2019 in a residence in New Hampshire, according to Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, who stated at a news conference on December 31 that the city's police department just learned of her absence last week.

As the inquiry proceeds, the police chief confirmed that "several family members" have been contacted. Harmony's parents, on the other hand, have yet to speak with investigators. Harmony has been missing since she was five years old, and the case is filled with chilling facts concerning her disappearance.

Home was sold in 2020

According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, police searched a property at 77 Gilford Street in Manchester in relation to Harmony's abduction. Officers came just before 8:30 am and stayed until 2 pm, according to reports.

The house was sold in 2020, according to city assessor documents, only months after Harmony vanished. Police deployed tarps and police tape to fence off the location during the search, effectively obscuring much of the property from view, The Sun reported.

A tent was observed in the backyard in drone footage uploaded on Twitter. The residence was covered from passers-by and next-door neighbors by tarps, but residents said that police dogs entered the house. At the time of the search, the current tenant of the house was apparently not present.

Family feud happened before Harmony disappeared, uncle claims

Harmony, Kevin Montgomery's great niece, "looked like a scared puppy" the last time he saw her, according to Montgomery. The terrified look on the then-5-year- old's face appeared during a tense situation at the Manchester, New Hampshire house Montgomery shared with several family members, including Harmony and her parents.

Per The Daily Beast, Montgomery said he tried to push his way through the front door when he wasn't permitted in, which culminated in a call to the police and a family split in October 2019.

According to Montgomery, the incident drove his nephew, Harmony's father, to break off all communication with a number of other family members, including blocking some of them from social media. Harmony, on the other hand, has been gone since October 2019 and was just recently reported missing by New Hampshire authorities.

The Manchester Police Department issued a "missing youngster" alert on December 31 after learning of her years-long kidnapping and launched an investigation to find the 4-foot-tall girl who should be wearing specs and is blind in her right eye.

Where are Harmony Montgomery's parents?

The child's parents are Crys Renee Sorey and Adam Montgomery, according to Facebook posts. Harmony's parents have not been identified, and the information regarding her father has not been confirmed by police.

Harmony's mother's name is Crys Renee Sorey, according to Facebook posts (Crystal Sorey). She is a stay-at-home mom who attended Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and resides in Tampa, Florida, according to her Facebook page. She was born and raised in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Harmony is the sister of television anchor Blair Miller's adoptive son Jamison. "Jamison was very aware of his bond with Harmony when we adopted him." He admitted that maintaining that bond throughout the years had been challenging. He said he had never met Harmony before. They have a close relationship with Jamison's and Harmony's mother, as per HEAVY.

