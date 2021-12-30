The mom of Kamarie Holland, a 5-year-old girl who was discovered dead two weeks ago, has now been charged with her murder. Kristy Marie Siple, 35, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal murder and human trafficking.

Three counts of murder have been filed against the Georgia woman: murder during the course of rape, murder during the course of kidnapping, and murder during the course of sodomy.

Georgia mom charged with murder, human trafficking of daughter's death

On the four accusations, Siple, who also goes by the surname Hopkins, was being held without bond. On December 13, Siple reported her daughter missing from their Columbus, Georgia home, claiming she awoke to find the door open and Kamarie gone, as per NY Daily News.

Later that day, officers discovered her body at a residence once occupied by Jeremy Williams, 37, in Phenix City, Alabama, and arrested him on charges of murdering a person under the age of 14. Williams will also face charges of capital murder during the process of kidnapping, rape, and sodomy, according to a press conference held by police on Wednesday morning.

The US Marshals apprehended her at the Circle K on Victory Drive, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor. She was escorted to a court in Columbus, Georgia, to sign an extradition waiver. She was arrested and brought to the Russell County Jail by the sheriff's office. Siple appeared in court on Wednesday morning, and the judge ordered that she be jailed without bail, AL.com reported.

Williams is expected to face more counts, including capital murder during a kidnapping, capital murder during a rape, capital murder during sodomy, and the creation of child pornography, according to Taylor.

He is being held without bail for the initial charge of capital murder of a child under the age of 14. Kamarie's mother called 911 to report her daughter missing on Monday morning, and the ordeal began. Siple said she went to bed at midnight and awoke to find Kamarie gone and the front door open.

Mom allegedly pays man accused of sodomizing her daughter

Police in Columbus initiated an investigation right away and swiftly identified Williams as a possible suspect. Authorities had previously stated that Siple and Williams were connected. Williams could be in the Phenix City region, according to Columbus police.

According to a copy of Kristy's arrest warrant for sex trafficking, she "did negotiate with another person to pay him for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with her minor child."

Per Crime Online, Kamarie was last seen on December 13 in Columbus, Georgia, along Bowman Street. Kamarie was described as "critically missing" by police, but no other information was provided. The girl was discovered dead the next day at a property in Phenix, Alabama, where suspect Jeremy Tremaine Williams formerly resided.

Early on in the investigation, Williams was picked up by the cops. In connection with Kamarie's death, he is presently in prison. Williams is now charged with capital murder, but he will also be charged with rape and kidnapping, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor. Kamarie appeared to have been sexually molested before she was asphyxiated, according to Taylor.

According to Taylor, Williams has also been engaged in a number of other child abuse cases and a death inquiry. He was accused of assaulting children while in Phenix in 2009, but a jury acquitted him three years later. Then there was a child abuse case in Columbus, but the status of that case is unknown.

In addition, Williams was a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old baby in Alaska. Due to a lack of evidence, the charge against him was subsequently withdrawn. A gag order has been imposed in the case, and police said Wednesday morning. There is little information about Siple's arrest that has been made public. The inquiry is currently being led by Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor's office.

