It's easy to say that 2021 has been a memorable year for us all, for better or bad. The year saw a mixed bag of old and new difficulties, from the still-going COVID-19 pandemic to the new danger of a "more transmissible" Omicron variant, to several scandals and conflicts involving US government officials and agencies.

But it wasn't all doom and gloom: some of the stories were inspirational and significant. The year 2021 brought with it the particular challenges of living in an ever-changing social milieu. HNGN has chosen a handful of the year's most notable stories. Here's how writers and editors covered the year's major events and topics.

Child Tax Credits were utilized as a source of income by families with children. For them, the President's BBB Act was a beacon of hope. This month, almost 36 million families in the United States got the final wave of stimulus payments. The total sum paid was $16 billion. In February 2022, the IRS and the White House aim to compensate by issuing double stimulus payments.

According to a recent survey, President Joe Biden's job approval rating is now lower than that of some of his top subordinates, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Last week, Biden was chastised for announcing a plan to deliver 500 million at-home COVID tests to Americans' homes in January, after a surge in cases throughout the country forced individuals to queue for hours to get tested and then wait days for their findings.

Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that becoming president "ages individuals," adding that many presidents seem healthier and more alert following their tenure in office. Professor Siracusa, on the other hand, projected that Joe Biden would not complete his presidential term due to worries about his ability to lead at his elderly age.

The Biden administration announced the greatest long-term increase in food stamp benefits in program history, giving Americans more money to spend on groceries but costing the government billions.

According to a US source who spoke on the condition of anonymity before the announcement, benefits for the 42 million people in the program would increase by more than 25% in October compared to pre-pandemic levels. According to the official, average monthly payments would rise from $121 to $36 per person.

MS-13 is the most well-known gang in Los Angeles, having a reputation for committing horrible crimes in hard-to-reach areas. Their members are regarded as the most ruthless gang with a global reputation. If the gang's name is discussed in locations where they are active, they will say the gang's name, and everyone will remain silent. They originated in Los Angeles, California, and were exported to North America by the deportation of these dangerous offenders.

Brian Laundrie's parents have listed their Florida house for sale, indicating that they plan to relocate just weeks after their son's remains were discovered in an apparent suicide case. The incident occurred while Laundrie's parents faced possible accusations of tampering with evidence following a crime. Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI agent, believes the suspect's parents should be prosecuted with accessory after the fact.

Read Also: Joe Biden's Net Worth: Facts You Need To Know About the 46th US President's Wealth

Additional York has begun implementing new steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency, which took effect on December 3. Hochul wants the community to be ready for what's to come.

The declaration of a state of emergency enables the state to get pandemic-fighting materials, expand hospital capacity, and address any personnel shortages. Non-essential and non-urgent operations are also limited in hospitals, according to the Health Department.

Princess Diana was the first to wander, according to a former assistant, before Prince Charles had an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. Prince Charles' first love was never the Princess of Wales, who was forced to suffer in silence for most of the time during his marriage to Princess Diana, according to royal gossip.

A former protection officer, on the other hand, has cast doubt on this narrative, alleging that Princess Diana had other love interests before marriage. After learning that Princess Diana was having an affair with another security officer, the late Barry Mannakee, Prince Charles rekindled his romance with Camilla, as per Allan Peters.

A woman went missing after leaving a wedding, and search efforts failed to find her. When they couldn't discover any sign of her, the search party decided that she had been eaten alive by wild bears. The woman was claimed to have abruptly departed a wedding celebration before frantically calling for help.

Yana Balobanova, 24, was recognized as the missing woman when she became lost on the outskirts of Sverdlovsk, Russia, and asked for help on her phone. Authorities have not been able to find the woman yet.

According to the FDA, Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalls batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets. Individuals with type 2 diabetes are prescribed the medicine to control hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms.

N-nitroso irbesartan levels were found to be excessive in certain batches of the drug. The substance is a possible human carcinogen, according to the FDA. Four incidents of illness have been related to irbesartan medications. Meanwhile, Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide have not been connected to many ailments, according to the pharmaceutical business.

During World War II, Nazis plundered the famed amber chamber, which was worth £250 million. Divers had the opportunity to see what was hidden in the containers of the sinking vessel 'Karlsruhe,' which transported it.

It had been a mystery for many years, and many people had looked for it but never discovered it until now. The hidden treasures are only waiting for intrepid treasure seekers to claim them. The discoverers must descend down 290 feet below sea level via a hole known as the 'Moon Pool.' Once inside, the divers will have only 30 minutes to inspect the packages using underwater scooters.

HNGN will continue serving more credible, updated news in 2022!

There were a lot of important stories in the news in 2021. A brawl broke out at the Capitol in Washington in January, and we were there to see it. Derek Chauvin and Ghislaine Maxwell's trials.

However, the news we hear or read does not necessarily have to be unpleasant. Despite the continued pandemic, people's hopes are sparked by news such as the stimulus check and the continuous update for the Build Back Better bill.

Expect to read more about what's going on in the world and what 2022 has in store for us here at HNGN. Our writers, editors, and management are pleased to be of assistance to you!

Related Article: Celebrity Deaths: All Shocking Famous People We Lost in 2021

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.