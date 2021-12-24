Joe Biden, who had spent his adult life as an elected official, boarded the Amtrak out of Washington DC's Union Station on the day America's first billionaire president took office, with the kind of modest fortune you'd expect from someone who had spent his adult life as an elected official: $2.5 million, mostly made up of pensions and real estate.

Biden, on the other hand, was set to cash in. He and his wife Jill had made $11.1 million at the end of 2017. The following year, they made $4.6 million, followed by $1 million in 2019 and $630,000 in 2020.

The tale of how Biden became wealthy after leaving office as vice president by using his fame to sell books and give speeches has been repeated many times. However, a deeper analysis of the numbers raises an unasked question: why isn't Biden much wealthier?

For Forbes, you'd expect someone with a $2.5 million net worth to be worth more than $8 million if he starts with a $2.5 million net worth and gets $17.3 million when the markets are roaring. So, where did Biden's money go? Well, $7 million went to taxes, $1.3 million to charity, $180,000 to pay for home workers, and an estimated $80,000 to pay for mortgage interest. Even if you exclude those goods, you're still a few million ahead of Biden's projected net worth.

Joe Biden's life and career

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born in Pennsylvania on November 20, 1942. Biden is the son of Joseph Biden Sr. and Catherine Biden. He is the oldest of three children, with Valerie, Francis, and James as his sisters and brothers. His father's ancestors were French, English, and Irish.

His father was wealthy at one time but faced financial difficulties when Biden Jr. was born. The family resided with Biden's grandparents for a long time. Biden began his work as an associate at a legal firm, and he was also involved in politics in 1970 as a member of the Democratic Party. He ran for the United States Senate in 1972. He became the 5th youngest US senator in history when he was elected at the age of 29, as per Wealthy Gorilla.

Biden's political career proved tough to control over the following year. He eventually completed his political tasks and earned the respect of his peers. Obama was elected President of the United States in 2009, and Biden was instrumental in helping Obama stabilize the American economy during the worldwide economic downturn.

Obama and Biden were popular with the public, and Obama nominated Biden to lead the Gun Violence Task Force during his second administration. In 2019, he launched his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

In the same year, Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his presidential running mate. He beat Donald Trump and will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, 2021. Joe Biden's net worth is $9 million as of 2021.

Biden earned a lot from book deals, speeches

Biden's spokesperson, Bull Russo, told Politico that Biden had no stocks, bonds, or outside business interests when he was vice president. He authored a best-selling book after leaving the White House, which made him a lot of money. He embarked on a speaking tour to pay off his debt and provide for his grandchildren.

Joe and Jill Biden signed a book contract in 2017, but they didn't say how much it cost. Keith Urban, a literary agency, told Politico that the sum was most likely in the "mid-seven figures."

Biden's speaking fees have been reported to range from $150,000 to $200,000. He doesn't always charge, though. He didn't charge when he spoke at the University of Utah since public monies would cover the costs.

The Bidens earned millions during the vice presidency

Joe and Jill Biden made millions when Biden was Vice President. During those eight years, he and his wife made a total of $3.1 million. Biden's income as Vice President was $225,000 per year, while Jill Biden's pay as an English professor was $83,000 per year. They also received $260,000 in pensions and $24,000 in Social Security benefits over the period of eight years.

They received $98,680 in net rent from the Secret Service for a villa they rented in Delaware. In 2013, Jill Biden made $24,400 selling a children's book.

According to The Washington Post, real estate accounts for the majority of Biden's debt. They had two mortgages in late 2016 and owing between $500,001 and $1 million on both. A home equity line of credit owing to them between $250,001 to $500,00. The Bidens' aggregate net worth is in the negative area when counting their real estate debt, according to the Post.

The Bidens refinanced their mortgages in 2013 to get cheaper interest rates. The first loan, taken out in 2010, was for between $500,000 and $1 million for Biden's primary property and had a 4.625 percent interest rate. The interest rate on the new loan is 3.375 percent, HEAVY reported.

