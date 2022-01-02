The 2024 presidential election is still three years away, but several names from the Democratic and Republican parties have already been thrown around in the news.

Joe Biden, a Democrat, recently expressed his plans to run for re-election. Donald Trump, who was Biden's opponent in the 2020 election, has also dropped clues that he will run in 2024.

But other than Biden and Trump, there are other names that are in the running for the top job in the United States.

Possible Democratic nominees revealed

Kamala Harris is one of the top bets to run for president in the 2024 election. This isn't necessarily new because it's common for vice presidents to run for president eventually. A similar thing happened with Biden, who was Barack Obama's vice president years ago.

Pete Buttigieg has also been receiving a huge amount of support from Democrats. The former Indiana governor previously said that he doesn't plan to go head-to-head with Harris if the latter decides to run in 2024.

Buttigieg also responded to rumors that there was an ongoing rift between him and Harris after Biden approved his infrastructure bill.

"[S]he and I are part of a team that is disciplined and doesn't focus on what's obsessing the commentators. We're too busy with a job to do. There's no room to get caught up in the parlor games, and I'm proud to be part of the Biden-Harris team. [We are] laser-focused on getting the job done," he said via The Independent.

Other Democratic Party possible nominees include Elizabeth Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and more, according to CNN.

Possible Republican party nominees teased

Ron DeSantis is one of the top Republicans that can go against Trump if the latter decides not to run for re-election. But the Florida governor recently slammed reports that he will run for president in 2024. DeSantis said that he's focused on his re-election campaign for 2022.

Former Vice President Mike Pence could also be in the running for president in the 2024 election. Pence served as VP for Trump.

Pence recently told his supporters that by 2023, his entire family would reflect whether running for the top job is the right thing to do, according to The Hill.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie could also surprise Republicans and announce his plans to run for president. Christie was once a Trump ally, but he has since been taking jabs at Trump.

Other Republican names that have been making rounds in recent weeks include former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and more.

The next presidential election will take place on Nov. 5, 2024. And the winner will be declared a few days later.

