Joe Biden gave two possible reasons why he would consider running for re-election in 2024.

David Muir asked Biden if what he said before about his plans to stay in office for eight years still holds true today. The POTUS said that it is as long as he's still in good health.

Muir then asked Biden if he would consider running against Donald Trump in the 2024 election. And the POTUS joked that it's even more tempting to announce his candidacy if he knows for sure he'll go up against the Republican.

There has been so much talk regarding Biden's plans to run for re-election in recent months. Just last week, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden will run in 2024 even though it's still too early to make an official announcement right now.

However, Vice President Kamala Harris said that she and Biden had not had such discussions as of late.

"Well, I mean, I can't speak to a conversation that the vice president and the president have. I could only say what and reiterate what Jen [Psaki] has said, and what the president has said himself, that he is planning to run for re-election in 2024. I don't have any more to add," Jean-Pierre said via Fox News.

Donald Trump teases possible presidential bid

Trump has also been teasing his campaign plans in recent months. The ex-POTUS confidently said he has a 98 percent approval rating and a 94 to 95 percent in CPAC, so running for president in 2024 won't be a surprise.

He also said that some Republicans would concede if he decides to campaign because they know that he will be the party's first choice, according to Business Insider.

Joe Biden refuses to admit failure in his Omicron response

During the same interview, Biden also weighed in on his administration's response to Omicron. Just two days earlier, the POTUS announced that he would be giving away at-home testing kits to Americans starting January.

Biden acknowledged that many people are getting tested ahead of the holidays to ensure that they are not at risk and won't put their loved ones in danger when they reunite.

However, there is also a shortage of testing kits, and Biden said that if only thought about it earlier, he would've provided every American at-home tests months ago. But even if Biden admitted to not thinking of a solution to Omicron early on, he refused to acknowledge that this was a failure on his and his administration's part, according to the BBC.

Americans couldn't have predicted Omicron

Dr. Anthony Fauci also clarified that there was no way for Americans or other nationalities to have predicted the existence of Omicron.

He said that everyone was anticipating that there would be new variants because of how quickly the virus mutates. But no one had any idea that Omicron would affect South Africa and reach different parts of the world starting last month.

As of press writing, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Montana are the only three states where the newest variant has not yet been detected, according to Newsweek.

