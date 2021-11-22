Pete Buttigieg recently said that he's proud to be part of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris team. According to reports, the transportation secretary recently broke his silence amid claims that there's an ongoing rift between him and the vice president.

The rumors of an alleged feud started after one publication claimed that Harris and Buttigieg proposed an infrastructure agenda that required a different budget.

One of the proposals asked for a $1 trillion infrastructure package, and the other sought a $2.2 trillion social services and climate spending plan that was already approved.

Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg are top contenders to replace Joe Biden

There are also claims that Harris and Buttigieg are the top two Democratic contenders to run for president in 2024 if Biden doesn't campaign for re-election.

All these things reportedly contributed to a so-called rift between Buttigieg and Harris, but the former South Bend mayor said there's no truth to these allegations.

"[S]he and I are part of a team that is disciplined and doesn't focus on what's obsessing the commentators. We're too busy with a job to do. There's no room to get caught up in the parlor games, and I'm proud to be part of the Biden-Harris team. [We are] laser-focused on getting the job done," Buttigieg said via The Independent.

New York-elect Mayor Eric Adams making headlines

The New York Post acknowledged the possibility that Harris and Buttigieg could indeed go head to head as Democrats' top presidential bet. However, the publication doesn't think that both politicians are up to par with Biden.

So, if there are no other options for Democrats, the publication insists that they should hope and pray that Biden will be able to run for re-election.

The publication is also rooting for New York Maylor-elect Eric Adams to succeed Biden in the 2024 election. Adams is reportedly a standard progressive who worked as a cop and had a difficult upbringing that molded him to the kind of leader he is today.

However, it's still too early to predict who could replace Biden in the 2024 election because even sources close to the POTUS said that he would most likely run for re-election.

Pete Buttigieg's statement on Kyle Rittenhouse

Other than his recent statement about Harris, Buttigieg also made headlines this week after reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse's not guilty verdict. Buttigieg's statement also seemed to show support for both Biden and Harris, according to Fox News.

Buttigieg acknowledged that people are upset with the court's decision to acquit Rittenhouse. But he also said that Biden continues to believe in bringing America together, so that's what he also plans to do.

In her statement, Harris said that there's still so much work to be done regarding the country's criminal justice system. On the other hand, Biden said that Americans should accept the court's decision because it is the rule of law.

Rittenhouse was acquitted from several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and more, according to NBC Chicago.

