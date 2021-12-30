United Kingdom is experiencing a massive surge in daily omicron cases, which make up 90 percent of the country's total number of COVID-19 incidences.

According to reports, the United Kingdom also recorded 50,000 new cases on Wednesday, giving the country's current total of active cases 183,037.

The risks posed by omicron are still very high, and it has since taken over the Delta variant, according to Al Jazeera.

Due to the sudden spikes in cases, some US flights have already been canceled. As of press writing, nearly 1,300 cancelations for flights entering or leaving inside the United States have already been canceled.

United Kingdom has not canceled flights, announced a lockdown

However, the United Kingdom has not followed suit. Even though Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concerns due to the increasing number of cases, he decided not to impose a lockdown before the New Year.

The prime minister was supposed to make an official announcement this week regarding the new measures. Instead, he told Britons that they could go on with their holiday plans but advised them to be extra careful.

"The situation remains extremely difficult, but I also recognize that people have been waiting to hear about whether their Christmas plans, your Christmas plans, are going to be affected," Johnson tweeted via Goodto.com.

Lockdown still possible in January

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that he and the other health ministers would continue to monitor the data carefully to determine whether new mandates will be announced in January.

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have already announced stricter measures.

Scotland canceled Edinburgh's annual Hogmanay street party, and the country also has new restrictions on sporting events and large gatherings.

Wales and Northern Ireland announced the closing of nightclubs. They are also following the rule of six, according to The Independent.

Britons urging the government to provide lateral flow tests

Meanwhile, Britons have ongoing frustration due to a lack of lateral flow tests available this week. However, UK Health Security Agency head Dr. Jenny Harries said that those that already have the tests at home should just go ahead and use them.

Pharmacists claimed that the demand for lateral flow tests increased after it was announced that people with Covid in England could end their isolation after their seventh day if they test negative for the virus on days six and seven.

Fully vaccinated individuals that came into contact with a Covid-positive patient don't need to self-isolate as long as their daily lateral flow test shows a negative result.

The British government is asked to order more tests because this is the right thing to do. However, the increase in demand for the tests in the United Kingdom and other parts of the world has resulted in the lack of available lateral flow tests, according to the BBC.

Johnson also urges those who have not yet received their vaccine to get it while they still can. He added that those who can only get their booster shot should do so immediately.

