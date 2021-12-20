Boris Johnson is again under fire amid allegations that he broke COVID-19 social distancing rules in the United Kingdom during the country's first lockdown.

Last week, a photo of the British prime minister drinking wine with a group of people at his home in Downing Street surfaced online.

It was later confirmed that the photo was taken on May 15, 2020, while the United Kingdom was following strict restrictions due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

The snap shows Johnson and his former fiancée, Carrie Symonds, seated at a table together with two others. At a second table sits four of Johnson's staff members.

Nine others were gathered around a table on the grass, and two others sat on the ground nearby. The photo shows that Johnson is with a relatively large group at a time when mixing households were limited to just two people.

Boris Johnson urged to tell the truth

After the photo surfaced, Labor Deputy Leader Angela Rayner urged Johnson to tell the truth behind the gatherings that took place during the lockdown. After all, this isn't the first time that Johnson was photographed hanging out with his staff at home.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab insisted that Johnson didn't do anything wrong.

"This is a place of work, but it's also the residence of the Prime Minister. And sometimes, as in many work situations, particularly given the pressures the No. 10 team were under, they might have a drink after the formal business has ended. That is not anything to do with the social mixing rules, and it's consistent with the guidance at the time," he said via CNN.

A spokesperson also said that staff meetings take place at Johnson's home all the time that's why there are instances wherein everyone would be in the same place at the same time.

Boris Johnson apologizes for staff party during lockdown

Last week, Johnson was forced to apologize after a video of his staff having a party while the rest of the United Kingdom was stuck at home surfaced.

Johnson decided his involvement in the party and said that his staff also misled him because they told him there wouldn't be a Christmas gathering last year.

The prime minister also ordered an investigation into the matter. But his critics are not convinced that Johnson had no idea about what transpired at Downing Street at the time, according to the BBC.

Allegra Stratton tearfully announces her resignation

Shortly after the video surfaced, Johnson's former press chief Allegra Stratton announced her resignation after being heard making jokes about the party.

Stratton said that it wasn't her intention to offend anyone with her comments. She also said that she would regret what she said for the rest of her life.

According to ABC News, thousands of people in the United Kingdom have been fined for breaking restrictions and holding illegal gatherings. So, they couldn't help but be upset when Johnson and his staff didn't receive sanctions for breaking the rules.

