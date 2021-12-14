The United Kingdom is the first to announce an Omicron-related death across the globe.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared the devastating news during a press conference. He also said that the deadly virus has been affecting more and more Britons recently.

Omicron cases continue to increase in the UK

Johnson imposed stricter restrictions last week after health officials saw that the infection rates doubled every two to three days. But despite these restrictions, more people are still contracting the virus.

"Sadly at least one patient has now been confirmed to have died with Omicron. So, I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus - I think that's something we need to set (to) one side - and just recognize the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population," Johnson said via Reuters.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid previously confirmed that 44 percent of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom are Omicron. And within the next 48 hours, Omicron will become the dominant strain in the country.

Javid also said that there are currently 4,713 confirmed cases of Omicron in the United Kingdom. But the number of daily infections is estimated at 200,000.

He also told reporters that Omicron has been spreading at a phenomenal rate, and it's something that they've never seen before.

Since Sunday, the country has been accelerating its rollout of booster jabs to help prevent the further spread of the deadly virus, according to CNN.

Read Also: United Kingdom Detects New COVID-19 Variant With 30 Mutations, Bans Flights From 6 South African Countries Where Virus Was Found

Britons encouraged to get booster shots this month

Johnson also said that a new target for the boosters is at the end of the month. The prime minister acknowledged that two doses of vaccine are not enough to protect the public from COVID-19. He added that scientists are confident that the third dose will help bring everyone's protection level back up.

According to The Indian Express, Johnson visited a vaccination center in London this week to congratulate those getting booster shots. He also handed out stickers before sharing the devastating news about one Briton dying from Omicron.

Boris Johnson faces backlash

But despite the prime minister's efforts to encourage the public to get vaccinated or get their boosters, Johnson's critics still haven't gotten over the fact that he didn't adhere to safety protocols last year.

A video of Johnson partying with a large group of people surfaced online earlier this month. But when he was asked to comment on his deed, Johnson refused to release a statement.

Instead, the prime minister encouraged the public to focus on the present-day and not on things that happened a year ago.

Johnson's senior staff members were also criticized for joking about their Christmas party and saying they didn't know how to explain the gathering to the public.

According to DW, one staff member already resigned following the backlash. Allegra Stratton, who was heard making jokes in the viral video, said she would resign as Johnson's adviser. She also apologized to those that she offended with her words.

Related Article: United Kingdom's Omicron Cases Reach 246; Travel Restrictions, Red List Countries Updated

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.