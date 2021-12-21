Donald Trump shuts down a small group of Republicans that booed him at the "History Tour" in Dallas this past weekend.

A clip from the tour shows Trump and former Fox News Bill O'Reilly talking about the COVID-19 vaccine. O'Reilly tells the crowd that he and Trump have already been vaccinated.

Donald Trump already received his booster shot

The host also asked Trump if he had already received his booster shot, and the ex-POTUS said yes. Immediately after, a small group of people from the left side of the stage booed the ex-president.

After all, several Republicans are still refusing to get vaccinated for a wide array of reasons. Trump is a Republican, but he chose to get vaccinated.

According to reports, Trump also continues to send mixed messages regarding COVID-19.

Donald Trump urges his supporters to get vaccinated

O'Reilly later tweeted a lengthier version of the video wherein Trump warned his supporters about dismissing the vaccines.

"Look, we did something that was historic. We saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. We, together, all of us, not me," Trump said via CNN.

Trump went on to say Republicans and Americans as a whole should take credit for the vaccines what they've done is something historic. He added that the United States would've seen more death tolls and hospitalizations if not for the vaccines.

Thousands of people had different reactions to Trump on Twitter, saying that he already got his booster shot.

"Trump is basically the only Trumpist with the [expletive] to say he got vaccinated, he got boosted, and that vaccines are good," on Twitter user said via the Huffington Post.

Another joked that Republicans weren't booing Trump at the "History Tour" in Dallas. Instead, they were saying "boos... ter."

Donald Trump booed in Alabama

This isn't the first time that Trump was booed for encouraging his supporters to get vaccinated.

In August, he attended a rally in Alabama. He said that while he understands that his supporters have the right to make decisions for their bodies, he's still recommending that they get vaccinated.

Weeks later, Trump claimed that he might not opt for a third jab. He said that he's not against booster shots, but he also thinks that it's for him. Trump said that he needs to look into booster shots first before making a decision.

Donald Trump sends mixed messages about COVID-19, vaccines

According to Business Insider, Trump's mixed messages regarding the vaccine have not helped in encouraging more Republicans to get the jab.

For instance, he previously admitted that the vaccines are safe, but he also stressed that Americans shouldn't be required to get them.

In March, Trump encouraged Americans to get inoculated, but this was already after he left the White House. But Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, reportedly got vaccinated in January right before leaving the Oval Office.

Trump didn't also participate in the video that other American politicians released encouraging the public to get the jab. As such, his revelation that he had already received his booster shot might have come as a surprise to his supporters.

