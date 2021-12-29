A North Wales resident, Corrine Reynolds, revealed that she quickly became enamored with a squirrel that she frequently fed in her backyard, up until the creature, which she named Stripe, suddenly bit her and drew blood and dozens of other locals.

The 65-year-old Welsh resident said that soon after the little animal started biting people, she was able to catch it inside a humane trap and quickly called animal control. Hours after the creature's capture, she posted her experience on a local Facebook page and immediately realized how many other people were victims of the attack.

Psycho Squirrel Attack

In an interview, she said that within the span of 48 hours, the squirrel had already attacked 18 people in the area. Reynolds noted that Stripe began attacking people who were simply taking their recycling bags to the bin and caused "quite gruesome injuries."

Another resident in the area, 34-year-old Scott Felton, said that the squirrel came out of nowhere and jumped onto his arm, biting his hand before he could even try to get it off. He said that the entire incident happened so quickly, USA Today reported.

Nicola Crowther wrote in the Buckley Residents Facebook Group on Dec. 26 that they were warning others of a vicious squirrel that was attacking humans. The post included a grainy photo of the gray squirrel on a fencepost. It wrote that it had bitten Crowther, attacked her friend, and multiple other people in the area.

Read Also: House Select Committee Approves Donald Trump's Request Not To Release Some Documents Irrelevant to Capitol Riot Investigation

She added that the "psycho" squirrel also attacked her two Bengals who were not afraid of anything and her neighbors' Bengal cats. Crowther said she was afraid to go out of her house because the squirrel was still lurking.

Another victim of the vicious squirrel, Sheree Davidson, said in an interview that she was only taking out the recycling when the bloodthirsty creature jumped out from behind her and bit her hand. She said she had teeth marks on the top and bottom of her finger, saying the creature latched on tight and she was unable to shake it off, the New York Post reported.

Indiscriminate Attacks

A local news outlet reported that the little squirrel was indiscriminately attacking pensioners, pets, and even children. The creature was known to jump out at people and chase after victims who were running down the streets as they attempted to flee the animal.

The attacks have left many Buckley residents bitten and bruised, with some needing tetanus shots. The animal's name, Stripe was based after the Mogwai that terrorizes Gizmo in Joe Dante's 1983 film "Gremlins."

One resident also posted a picture of her mangled finger after the squirrel's sudden attack, writing that the creature was "not very nice at all." When Reynolds captured the assailant, she said she was saddened to have been forced to take it to her vet to be PTS (put to sleep) because she did not want to risk the safety of her two-year-old grandson, who could go to her garden and possibly be attacked by the squirrel if it was left to roam free, Newsweek reported.

Related Article: Los Angeles Police Shooting: Family of 14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot in Dressing Room Speaks Out as New Video Details Events Leading Up To Horrific Incident

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.