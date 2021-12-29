Michelle Obama has said time and again that she doesn't have plans to run for president. But some people still think that she's one of the Democratic Party's best bets.

Podcast host Joe Rogan recently said that he thinks Obama is the only person that could beat Donald Trump in the 2024 election. The comedian added that the only thing that would stop Obama from winning was if she expressed support for lockdowns and mandates.

"She's great, she's articulate, she's intelligent, she's the wife of the best President that we have had in our lifetime ... she can win," Rogan said via the Daily Mail.

Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris could be running mates

The podcast host also threw around the idea that Obama and Kamala Harris could be running mates and produce a double dose of diversity.

As for the Republican Party's nominees, Rogan said he thinks a Trump and Ron DeSantis tandem would work.

Michelle Obama explains why she won't run for president

In 2018, Obama explained why she doesn't have plans to run for president during an interview with Tracee Ellis Ross.

The mom of two said that there seems to be an obsession with who should run for president because Americans believe that the new leader can save them.

However, Barack Obama's wife said that change starts close to home, and until Americans get the concept of "yes we can" right, she has no intentions to run for office.

"We still didn't get 'Yes We Can' right. It's not 'Yes You Can' it's 'Yes We Can.' Until we get that right, it doesn't matter who runs. I don't think I'm any different from Hillary [Clinton]," she said via Yahoo! News.

During an interview with a Spanish newspaper, Barack confirmed that his wife has no plans to run for president. But the ex-POTUS said that he would support whatever his wife ended up doing.

Barack also said that Obama doesn't like politics. The former first lady mentioned it in her book, "Becoming," according to Newsweek.

In her book, Obama also revealed that she never thought her husband - a Black man would be elected president of the United States in 2008.

The doting wife said that she believes in her husband's capabilities and loves him unconditionally. But it never crossed her mind that he could win and become the first Black president of the country, according to VOX.

Since Obamas have no plans to run for president in 2024 and campaign against Trump, other Democrats are still running for the top position.

Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024

Last week, Joe Biden said that he plans to run for re-election since he previously said he wants to be in office for eight years or two terms.

When the interviewer asked Biden if he's ready to go head-to-head with Trump again, the POTUS said that the idea just made him more excited to campaign against the ex-POTUS.

However, it's unclear if Biden will still be the Democrats' top presidential bet because his approval ratings have been very low.

