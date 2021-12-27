Authorities and a report said the man who reportedly shot his parents at their Long Island mansion Christmas morning was identified as a 29-year-old bodybuilder from Brooklyn on Sunday.

Dino Tomassetti is accused of shooting his 65-year-old father in the back and his 64-year-old mother in the head soon after 10 am at their posh Hewlett Harbor home. Nassau County detectives said it happened on Saturday.

Bodybuilder shot his millionaire parents

Both victims, Rocco and Vincenza Tomassetti, had to have surgery for their wounds, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to the Daily Voice in New Jersey. The father was stated to be in critical condition. According to real-estate Web sites, the couple owns the home, which is valued at $3.2 million.

After the gunshots, Dino - a 5'9", 235-pound muscleman - escaped to New Jersey in a Cadillac Escalade, according to police sources. The New York State Police used GPS to follow his luxury car, and when he arrived in Mahwah, they contacted the Mahwah Police Department for assistance, according to sources. Dino was apprehended without incident just after 2 pm, according to sources, NY Post reported.

According to the outlet, he will stay in detention in Bergen County as a fugitive from justice until extradition to Nassau County. His charges in New York will eventually be determined by his parents' condition.

Dino, a personal trainer, was apprehended in Mahwah after fleeing the scene in a Cadillac Escalade, according to police sources. Hundreds of photos and videos of him lifting weights at the gym can be seen on his social media profiles.

Per The Daily Voice, the Tomassetti family operates a construction firm that is responsible for several of New York City's buildings. The Goldman Sachs and Bank of America headquarters in Manhattan are examples of their work. Dino's grandfather was suspected of being involved in organized crime.

Shooting crimes increase in New York

In New York City, 1,828 individuals have been shot so far in 2021, exceeding the 1,821 who were shot in the same time period in 2020, the worst crime rise year in more than a decade. According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), there were 1,526 gunshot incidences in the city's five boroughs as of December 19, up from 1,490 the previous year.

Shootings continued in the days after December 19, with five individuals shot on Christmas Eve in two separate incidents in Brooklyn, and a 27-year-old NYPD school safety agent shot dead on Thursday in Queens, with two others injured in the same incident. As a result, this year will see a significant increase in the number of gunshot victims and incidents.

The city recorded 1,868 shooting victims in 2020, up from 923 in 2019, a 102 percent increase, while shooting occurrences increased by 97 percent from 777 to 1,531. Gunshot victims in 2020 were mostly minorities, with 73.9 percent being black and 22.5 percent being Hispanic, according to NYPD data. In 2020, black people made up 65.0 percent of murder victims in New York City, while Hispanics made up 26.4 percent, as per News Track Live.

